"Grow up": RHONJ fans slam Melissa and Joe as they once again get upset with Teresa

RHONJ season 13 premiered on Bravo on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Teresa celebrated her 50th birthday with her family members, but Melissa and her brother Joe decided not to be a part of the celebration. Melissa was upset with Teresa for not choosing her as a bridesmaid, and Joe was still angry with the remarks she made during the previous season’s reunion.

Melissa did invite Teresa to her 80s-themed skating summer party but did not greet her. Teresa spoke to Margaret, who was also upset with the former, and disclosed that she did not ask Melissa to be her bridesmaid because she did not defend her while another cast member was talking badly about her. Teresa’s partner Louie also said,

"It shows actually insecurity from a woman. Like, she's an insecure woman if she has to do something like that."

Melissa felt that this was “displaced anger,” and Joe was shocked by Louie’s words, as he had invited him with open arms into their family.

RHONJ fans could not believe that Melissa, who is 43-years-old, was upset about not becoming a bridesmaid and slammed her for the same.

J.Myles Henderson (He/Him) @JMylesHenderson Seeing Joe and Melissa complain about Melissa not being a bridesmaid is absurd. Grow up. #RHONJ Seeing Joe and Melissa complain about Melissa not being a bridesmaid is absurd. Grow up. #RHONJ

RHONJ fans call out Joe and Melissa for blaming Teresa for their family problems

RHONJ fans criticized Joe and Melissa for always fighting with Teresa over the most trivial stuff. They also praised Teresa for going to Melissa's event regardless of their fight and for ignoring her and Joe.

Check out what fans have to say about the recent episode below:

Carla Mechele Media @carlamechele It is so weird that Melissa and Joe are this mad about her not being in Teresa’s wedding. #RHONJ It is so weird that Melissa and Joe are this mad about her not being in Teresa’s wedding. #RHONJ

Lisa Carpenter @lisa619 @JenniferAydin It was so good but I am so tired of the way Melissa and Joe bad mouth Teresa and act like everything is her fault when it isn’t and they need to own up that it is them. #RHONJ @JenniferAydin It was so good but I am so tired of the way Melissa and Joe bad mouth Teresa and act like everything is her fault when it isn’t and they need to own up that it is them. #RHONJ

Libby 🦋 @libby_d15 Sorry, but all I kept thinking about through the whole premiere was how Melissa and Joe went about getting on the show. #RHONJ Sorry, but all I kept thinking about through the whole premiere was how Melissa and Joe went about getting on the show. #RHONJ https://t.co/5EfcnE1r7M

Believe_In_Swagga @swaggahughes Watching #RHONJ and I’m just in disbelief how Joe and Melissa minds work 🤯🤯 Watching #RHONJ and I’m just in disbelief how Joe and Melissa minds work 🤯🤯

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Teresa over there living her best life with Louie and his family not even worrying about Melissa and joe, so I know that’s his family but he better get like her and live life and ignore her sad to say but sometimes you have to do that with family. #RHONJ Teresa over there living her best life with Louie and his family not even worrying about Melissa and joe, so I know that’s his family but he better get like her and live life and ignore her sad to say but sometimes you have to do that with family. #RHONJ

Meghan @MeghanEllis1 #RHONJ Not @melissagorga and @joegorga openly saying on any podcast that will listen they can finally be truthful they don’t get along with Tre…. Then starting this season mad Melissa isn’t in her wedding?! Make it make sense @BravoTV Not @melissagorga and @joegorga openly saying on any podcast that will listen they can finally be truthful they don’t get along with Tre…. Then starting this season mad Melissa isn’t in her wedding?! Make it make sense @BravoTV #RHONJ

Recap of RHONJ season 13 episode 1

Bravo's description of the first episode of the latest season of the hit TV show reads,

"When Melissa throws a 1980s-inspired roller-skating party, Teresa takes the opportunity to mend fences with Margaret, not her brother; while Dolores draws boundaries with Frank and her new man, Jennifer struggles to move forward from past offenses."

This week on RHONJ, Teresa mended her differences with Margaret and said that she was taking help for her anger issues. She also apologized before inviting her to the wedding. Dolores invited Jennifer and other ladies to her house to organize a men's calendar shoot for charity, despite their differences.

During the event, Dolores overheard Jennifer talking badly about her with the other girls. Jennifer and Dolores got into a heated argument during the past season's reunion when the latter did not defend her friend while others were questioning her marriage.

At the charity event, Jennifer said that she had now realized that there was no friendship between them and had to be pulled away from the spot by her husband. Meanwhile, Dolores said that Jennifer looked like a handbag and that she felt sorry for her husband who had to go home with her. The cast members were able to get good photos from the shoot.

RHONJ season 13 will air on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

