"Looks totally underwhelming and boring!": RHONJ fans left unimpressed with mid-season 13 trailer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 released its mid-season trailer on Monday, March 27, 2023, and it was as dramatic as it could be. The sneak peek gave viewers glimpses of what to expect from the season and featured a lot of drama, conflicts, and confrontations. The ladies are bringing it all and the newcomers are already earning the titles of fan favorites.

The RHONJ mid-season 13 trailer saw the ladies furthering their storylines for the season. Family issues, fractured friendships, gossip, rumors, and scandals have been important themes of the installment and all of it can be expected at high intensity in the coming weeks.

What to expect from the rest of RHONJ season 13?

Season 13 of RHONJ has been dramatic from the start. The ladies have been involved in a lot of drama as they navigate personal relationships, marital problems, issues amongst themselves, and many family dynamics. The rest of the season is brutal as the cast gets into deeper problems that could potentially fracture a lot of relationships permanently.

The trailer begins with the ladies holding their hands and jumping into a pit. The cast was also seen throwing Teresa a party and everyone was invited to it. In another clip, Jennifer Aydin excitedly declared that the ladies were going on a trip to Ireland. While some will be seen making memories and having fun, others will be involved in serious issues, potentially jeopardizing their friendship.

The RHONJ cast was seen spending quality time with each other, engaging in parties, drinks, games, and also a visit to the farm, but drama soon followed.

Dolores and Jennifer were seen together with the former talking about the troubles between the Aydins. She recalled Danielle telling her that Jennifer and her husband Bill were fighting a lot.

In another clip, Jennifer said:

"I mean we don't want to rip each other's clothes off and jump on each other's bones anymore."

Rachel was also seen in talks with her stepson Jaiden about legally adopting him. While he also wants the same, the RHONJ star was seen facing issues, concerning his biological mother.

In another clip of the trailer, Dolores Catania and her boyfriend Paulie Connell were seen having dinner with her ex-husband Frank Catania and his girlfriend. They were also accompanied by the Catania children.

Frank asked Paul if he knew what kind of ring Dolores wanted, and when Paul noted that he already had one, it shocked Frank. Paul also made it clear that he wanted Frank to move on and grow up.

Meanwhile, RHONJ newcomer Danielle told Melissa that Teresa had allegedly spotted her in the backseat of her car kissing another man. In another clip, Dolores explained to Melissa that if the Gorgas wouldn't be at the wedding, the Giudice-Gorga relationship will come to an unfortunate end.

Melissa, for her part, said:

"How can I celebrate someone else's marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?"

Teresa Giudice and her four daughters were seen having an extremely emotional conversation with the former's ex-husband Joe Giudice. The former, however, was also seen crying because her "only sibling," Joe Gorga, wasn't showing up for the wedding.

By the end of the RHONJ trailer, Danielle Cabral got involved in heated arguments with fellow newbie Rachel and OG housewife Margaret Josephs.

Fans aren't vibing with the RHONJ season 13 trailer

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the trailer. While some said that the trailer was bland and boring, others called it underwhelming.

BLUEPOLITICAL @Dearevanhansen6 @queensofbravo I was expecting more Teresa and Melissa drama since this was the mid-season trailer, but honestly, it was bland, but I'm looking forward to the Ireland trip. #RHONJ @queensofbravo I was expecting more Teresa and Melissa drama since this was the mid-season trailer, but honestly, it was bland, but I'm looking forward to the Ireland trip. #RHONJ

JJ @therdtohollywod this mid season trailer for #RHONJ is boring af this mid season trailer for #RHONJ is boring af

Some fans also confessed that they weren't excited by the trailer as it continued the same storylines that have been running for the past many years.

Siphe Sikhumba @siphe_skin

#RHONJ I watched the midseason Trailer, I am not excited I watched the midseason Trailer, I am not excited 😏#RHONJ

BravoAddict @Bravodiehard Nothing to see in this new trailer. Just the same old boring storylines. I am done watching this season, i will wait for the reunion. #RHONJ Nothing to see in this new trailer. Just the same old boring storylines. I am done watching this season, i will wait for the reunion. #RHONJ https://t.co/VNr96W7p7L

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for over a decade and has only grown popular with every installment.

Season 13 is no different as it includes OG Housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. Newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda have attained the main spot as well. Friends of the Housewives include Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler.

RHONJ season 13 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

