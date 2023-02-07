How old is Dolores Catania? Meet RHONJ cast member as she returns to season 13

Dolores Catania is all set to appear on Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13, which premieres this Tuesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The hit series will feature cast members spending time with each other while also navigating personal issues, professional commitments, newfound relationships, fractured friendships, and more drama this time around.

Dolores, 52, is well-known as a cast member of RHONJ and has been a consistent favorite amongst the loyal fans of the franchise. She is also known for being part of many charitable organizations and working towards the betterment of society. She joined the reality show in season 7 and has been a recurring cast member ever since.

She will star alongside fellow returning members Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josehps, and Melissa Gorga. The Bravo series is also set to feature a couple of newcomers, including Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldscheider will appear as a "friend" of the housewives.

RHONJ cast member Dolores Catania has a unique family dynamic

Dolores Catania was born on 28 December, 1970, and was raised in Patterson, New Jersey. Viewers were first introduced to her when she appeared on season 1 of RHONJ as a friend of the housewives, following which she made her full-time appearance on the show.

As per her Bravo bio, the reality star has donned several hats in her career, working previously as a waitress, a shampoo girl, and a surgical assistant. However, when she worked in the prison system, her perspective towards life changed and she became passionate about helping the unfortunate.

She was previously married to Frank Catania before divorcing him over infidelity issues; the latter was involved with other women when she was nine months pregnant. The former couple share two children, Gabby and Frank Jr. Although they are no longer together, they have maintained a deep friendship and engage in fun banter, an aspect of their relationship that fans have grown to love.

According to her Bravo bio, the RHONJ star was voted fan-favorite “Miss Congeniality” across the entire Real Housewives franchise in 2018. She has also made several charitable contributions, working with with women’s shelters and animal rescue organizations. Dolores has received the key to the city of Paterson in recognition of her dedication towards the community.

In 2020, the reality star received the Ambassador of Hope Award from Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn for her contribution to bringing awareness to women's health issues.

Coming to her personal life, the RHONJ star has been dating Paul Connell since 2021; the couple made their relationship official on Valentine's Day 2022. They have also been on several trips together, with Dolores even visiting his family. In an interview with E! News, she opened up about the same and stated:

"His whole family is still there, so I met his brother and sister. It was really nice. It was like meeting a New Jersey family but in Ireland. They were so warm and welcoming and close."

Viewers will be introduced to Dolores and Paul's relationship in the upcoming season of RHONJ. The star was seen telling fellow cast member Melissa in the season trailer that her boyfriend was talking about getting married some day.

Season 13 of the Bravo series will also document issues between Dolores and ex-husband Frank as he begins to raise issues with his ex-wife. He was seen telling the star that he wanted to "fix" their relationship and be comfortable having both of them, their children, and Paul together.

RHONJ season 13 will document Dolores' love life and family issues. The series will see the ladies have serious conversations, giving viewers answers to questions they have been asking since the previous season ended. Fans will have to stay tuned to witness all of the drama.

Catch RHONJ season 13 every Tuesday, premiering from February 7, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

