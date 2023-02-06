"I just wasn't surprised": RHONJ star Dolores Catania dishes on wedding feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga

RHONJ star Dolores Catania recently opened up about the wedding feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Teresa and Melissa have been feuding on and off for a really long time, Melissa is married to the latter’s brother and they don’t get along.

Viewers have had the complicated family dynamics unfold on the Bravo show and things have been so bad that Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law didn’t even attend her wedding.

Dolores Catania recently spoke to E News about the lack of her co-stars' presence at the wedding, saying that Teresa was devastated that they skipped the wedding since he was going to be the only family member to attend.

She added:

"I did say this to Melissa, I just wasn't surprised because I knew they weren't in a good place at the time. It wouldn't have been organic to have her in it because they weren't really getting along from what I had seen."

RHONJ’s upcoming season is set to premiere on Tuesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

RHONJ’s Dolores Catania opens up about season 13 and more

In a recent conversation with E News about RHONJ season 13 which is set to premiere on Tuesday, Dolores Catania spoke a what the viewers should expect from the latest installment.

She said that people will see some things that they’ve never seen on the show before and added that people will hopefully see a lot of fun and “a lot of different emotions” and called it the best season yet.

She elaborated on the new additions to the cast and said that while she was skeptical as they’re a bit difficult. She explained that while the RHONJ cast is welcoming to everyone, people have to be like them to fit in.

The cast member opened up about Teresa’s wedding and said that she was honored to be at the wedding and be able to share that time with her. When asked about Melisa not being at the wedding, she said that they weren’t in a good place at the time.

She chimed in about the feud and the complicated family dynamics between the two and said that it was an accumulation of years of things.

She said:

"I think it was just a breaking point. I really do. It’s really hard to say because I wasn’t in that position. I just think that it was a pivotal time for everyone."

She added:

"I know Teresa was very devastated. It was her only family member. She doesn’t have a big family. So I know she wanted her brother and his family there."

The RHONJ star spoke about the statements made by Jen about Melissa’s infidelity and stated that unless she sees it happening, she will not repeat it in front of other people, calling it “unfounded gossip”.

She added that Jen and her are finally sitting down and having a long pending conversation in the upcoming season. Catania likes to talk to people one on one when she has a problem with them instead of making a spectacle of it.

Tune in on Tuesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch the season premiere of RHONJ season 13.

