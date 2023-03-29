"JOE GORGA IS DELUSIONAL": Fans fail to believe Joe Gorga's story about the pizza business on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It docuemented the cast members spending quality time with each other and having fun, while also getting involved in serious dynamics concerning family issues, marital dynamics, fractured friendships and personal struggles, creating a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Teresa Giudice opened up about a business deal where her brother Joe Gorga wanted Luis to put 250K for a pizza oven and while Luis initially decided to put 5%, Joe wanted 50%. The latter, for his part, felt that he came up with the idea and that his sister jumped ship and started her own.

Fans, however, failed to believe Joe. One tweeted:

Bye Wig, Hello Drama @nosmokenomore Holy shit!! Louie lost 250k because Joe Gorga wanted 50% of the pizza oven business yet he only put in ZERO MONEY!!!!!!!! #RHONJ JOE GORGA IS DELUSIONAL Holy shit!! Louie lost 250k because Joe Gorga wanted 50% of the pizza oven business yet he only put in ZERO MONEY!!!!!!!! #RHONJ JOE GORGA IS DELUSIONAL https://t.co/O3KuC36nmF

Teresa and Joe come up with two stories about a previous business dealing on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast getting ready for a brand new day. The ladies and their husbands woke up and had an early snack before going to Rachel Fuda's shorehouse for brunch. However, many topics came about in their conversation. The cast were seperated into different groups at three different houses and discussed the issues amongst them.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Pizza Gate, reads:

"Questions about Danielle's brother are left unanswered; Teresa and Joe reveal their unique sides of a family secret; Jackie tests Teresa's boundaries, as Rachel calls Danielle out for spreading rumors."

The RHONJ cast, including Margaret and Jackie, discussed troubles in the Aydins' marriage. They also continued to talk about newcomer Danielle not sharing the full story of her strained relationship with her brother. The discussion soon shifted to Teresa not inviting Melissa's mother to her wedding to Luis.

Margaret revealed Teresa's reasoning behind the same. The latter did not invite Melissa's mother as she felt they had a history. Melissa, however, noted that her fellow co-star hadn't said anything nice about her mother. She was furious at Teresa for bringing up her mother in between their dynamics.

Margaret also noted that Luis had tried to invite Melissa's mother the previous night but she had left by then. The Gorgas, however, were skeptical of Luis' intentions and felt the RHONJ star did it only to sound genuine from the outside.

Joe Gorga, for his part, addressed his issues with Luis and said:

"When Teresa started dating Luis, it was new. It was nice. It was my, you know, new brother-in-law. I was happy. I really was, you know?"

The producers asked Joe if something happened between him and Luis and he answered affirmatively. Meanwhile, Teresa also explained that it was time for the truth to come out and she'd had enough by keeping her mouth shut and protecting her brother.

The RHONJ star then explained the matter in detail. Apparently, Joe came up with the idea of a pizza oven that he wanted to do with his sister. So Luis put up 250K. However, Teresa was against that as she didn't want to mend family and business together. They spoke to an attorney and decided to put 5%, which didn't sit well with Joe.

Joe, for his part, revealed that it was his idea and that his sister jumped ship. They wanted to honor his father and name the business Nonno Pizza. They ordered the ovens and Luis put 250K in.

Teresa had a photoshoot for her own pizza brand, "Skinny Pizza." When he called up Luis to check on the same, they began arguing over the issues and it got ugly.

Fans react to the Gorga-Giudice business story on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their opinions. They felt that Joe shouldn't expect to not put any money in and then get 50% of the profit share. Fans felt that with his previous records of handling business, this matter was sneaky.

Aniyah K. Robinson @MarysolsLiver twitter.com/i/web/status/1… When you invest $250k in a business deal, you should get 10% to 50% in the company, especially when one of the parties invested $0. Joe is a low down sneaky businessman. Joe was trying to use Luis’ money to make a company. Risk your own money! That’s not a good person. #RHONJ When you invest $250k in a business deal, you should get 10% to 50% in the company, especially when one of the parties invested $0. Joe is a low down sneaky businessman. Joe was trying to use Luis’ money to make a company. Risk your own money! That’s not a good person. #RHONJ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/cHGtbjDWwe

Old Miami @flyChy Joe being mad he wasn’t given 50% of a business he invested $0 into because he came up with the name “Nonno’s pizza oven” is wild. Seeing as how Nonno is just the Italian word for Grandpa, and he wasn’t the first Italian grandpa to make a damn pizza, 5% was very generous #rhonj Joe being mad he wasn’t given 50% of a business he invested $0 into because he came up with the name “Nonno’s pizza oven” is wild. Seeing as how Nonno is just the Italian word for Grandpa, and he wasn’t the first Italian grandpa to make a damn pizza, 5% was very generous #rhonj https://t.co/2RdqWbGb9s

earphonejack95 ♑️ @taylorann112 Joe Gorga is out of his mind if he thinks he’s gonna get 50% of profits when he didn’t even put forth money for this business project. #RHONJ Joe Gorga is out of his mind if he thinks he’s gonna get 50% of profits when he didn’t even put forth money for this business project. #RHONJ https://t.co/QQJJh6pPhn

⭐️ @realitytvholic Joe, did you trademark the business? Get a patent? Put money up? No, so Louie and Teresa have every right to move forward without you #RHONJ Joe, did you trademark the business? Get a patent? Put money up? No, so Louie and Teresa have every right to move forward without you #RHONJ

Fans also felt tha Joe gorga should be trusted with business. Check it out.

Giovanna Maria @giobellax3 Joe Gorga should not be trusted when it comes to investing ANYTHING. He's greedy and will take anybody's money and act like he did nothing wrong. #RHONJ Joe Gorga should not be trusted when it comes to investing ANYTHING. He's greedy and will take anybody's money and act like he did nothing wrong. #RHONJ

Veronica Corningstone @BreVe_DONNA Joe has a history of having no funds… a consistent broke boy #RHONJ Joe has a history of having no funds… a consistent broke boy #RHONJ

#FoodForThought #RHONJ #FireTheGorgas Joe Gorga says he has $250,000 to give. It's no big deal to him! How about pay all the people who's currently suing you! Joe Gorga says he has $250,000 to give. It's no big deal to him! How about pay all the people who's currently suing you! #FoodForThought #RHONJ #FireTheGorgas https://t.co/OO8fD7Fk6a

Old Miami @flyChy I don’t think Louis is some Saint but come on, the record of Joe Gorgas business dealings speaks for it’s self. I can’t even believe Joe and Melissa would venture to even comment on this #RHONJ I don’t think Louis is some Saint but come on, the record of Joe Gorgas business dealings speaks for it’s self. I can’t even believe Joe and Melissa would venture to even comment on this #RHONJ

Jennifer Grady @jenngradybklyn @Nicole_Bossi Oh, of course, Joe Gorga does. He's been getting away with stuff like this for years. He lost his own parents' house. He was doing this to Juicy Joe too. He is used to taking advantage of Teresa and his problem is Louie said enough. #RHONJ @Nicole_Bossi Oh, of course, Joe Gorga does. He's been getting away with stuff like this for years. He lost his own parents' house. He was doing this to Juicy Joe too. He is used to taking advantage of Teresa and his problem is Louie said enough. #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ is only getting dramatic with each passing episode. Bravo recently released the mid-season trailer, which saw a lot of conflict, heated arguments and confrontations amongst the cast members. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

