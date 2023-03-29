"JOE GORGA IS DELUSIONAL": Fans fail to believe Joe Gorga's story about the pizza business on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It docuemented the cast members spending quality time with each other and having fun, while also getting involved in serious dynamics concerning family issues, marital dynamics, fractured friendships and personal struggles, creating a lot of drama.
On this week's episode of RHONJ, Teresa Giudice opened up about a business deal where her brother Joe Gorga wanted Luis to put 250K for a pizza oven and while Luis initially decided to put 5%, Joe wanted 50%. The latter, for his part, felt that he came up with the idea and that his sister jumped ship and started her own.
Fans, however, failed to believe Joe. One tweeted:
Teresa and Joe come up with two stories about a previous business dealing on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast getting ready for a brand new day. The ladies and their husbands woke up and had an early snack before going to Rachel Fuda's shorehouse for brunch. However, many topics came about in their conversation. The cast were seperated into different groups at three different houses and discussed the issues amongst them.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Pizza Gate, reads:
"Questions about Danielle's brother are left unanswered; Teresa and Joe reveal their unique sides of a family secret; Jackie tests Teresa's boundaries, as Rachel calls Danielle out for spreading rumors."
The RHONJ cast, including Margaret and Jackie, discussed troubles in the Aydins' marriage. They also continued to talk about newcomer Danielle not sharing the full story of her strained relationship with her brother. The discussion soon shifted to Teresa not inviting Melissa's mother to her wedding to Luis.
Margaret revealed Teresa's reasoning behind the same. The latter did not invite Melissa's mother as she felt they had a history. Melissa, however, noted that her fellow co-star hadn't said anything nice about her mother. She was furious at Teresa for bringing up her mother in between their dynamics.
Margaret also noted that Luis had tried to invite Melissa's mother the previous night but she had left by then. The Gorgas, however, were skeptical of Luis' intentions and felt the RHONJ star did it only to sound genuine from the outside.
Joe Gorga, for his part, addressed his issues with Luis and said:
"When Teresa started dating Luis, it was new. It was nice. It was my, you know, new brother-in-law. I was happy. I really was, you know?"
The producers asked Joe if something happened between him and Luis and he answered affirmatively. Meanwhile, Teresa also explained that it was time for the truth to come out and she'd had enough by keeping her mouth shut and protecting her brother.
The RHONJ star then explained the matter in detail. Apparently, Joe came up with the idea of a pizza oven that he wanted to do with his sister. So Luis put up 250K. However, Teresa was against that as she didn't want to mend family and business together. They spoke to an attorney and decided to put 5%, which didn't sit well with Joe.
Joe, for his part, revealed that it was his idea and that his sister jumped ship. They wanted to honor his father and name the business Nonno Pizza. They ordered the ovens and Luis put 250K in.
Teresa had a photoshoot for her own pizza brand, "Skinny Pizza." When he called up Luis to check on the same, they began arguing over the issues and it got ugly.
Fans react to the Gorga-Giudice business story on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to express their opinions. They felt that Joe shouldn't expect to not put any money in and then get 50% of the profit share. Fans felt that with his previous records of handling business, this matter was sneaky.
Fans also felt tha Joe gorga should be trusted with business. Check it out.
Season 13 of RHONJ is only getting dramatic with each passing episode. Bravo recently released the mid-season trailer, which saw a lot of conflict, heated arguments and confrontations amongst the cast members. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.