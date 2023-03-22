"She's such a hater": RHONJ fans slam Jackie for her comments about Danielle and her brother's relationship 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It featured the cast members spending quality time with each other at various gatherings and while they were seen having fun, some also engaged in serious conversations, talking about topics, including gossip, rumors, strained friendships, relationships and family issues, creating a significant amount of drama to keep viewers hooked.
On this week's episode of RHONJ, Jackie felt that Danielle wasn't giving them the complete story of her and her brother's strained relationship. She also felt that the newcomer had "unlikeable parts" to her behavior. Fans slammed Jackie for speaking about Danielle in that manner. One tweeted:
The hit Bravo series has been on the air for 13 seasons and has only increased in popularity each season. Viewers have been deeply invested in the cast's journey and continue to do so by expressing their views on social media.
Cast members include returning OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs. The newcomers accompanying them include Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler appear as friends.
Jackie raises her concers with Danielle and her brother's relationship on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the ladies having fun at the Gorgas' Luau party and creating memories together. While some cast members were seen enjoying their time together, others were involved in gossip, rumors, and a lot of dramatic conflicts and heated arguments due to past issues.
Viewers were introduced to newcomer Danielle Cabral on season 13 of RHONJ. The star also gave fans a glimpse of her family dynamics and her strained relationship with her brother. In a previous episode, Danielle's father was seen getting emotional over the siblings not being on speaking terms because of impending issues.
Danielle opened up about her and her brother's tumultuous relationship with fellow cast members. On last week's episode, she opened up to Joe Gorga about the same as he was also facing issues with his sister, Teresa.
In a conversation with fellow newbie Rachel this week, she explained that although she wasn't ready to give up on her relationship with her brother, she wanted to protect herself.
While at brunch ahead of the Luau party on RHONJ, Joe and Melissa Gorga sat down with Margaret and Jackie as he reflected on his conversation with Danielle. Jackie, for her part, pointed out that the newcomer wasn't giving them the whole story.
Throughout the party, Jackie addressed her concerns with Danielle not giving them the full story. While she agreed that the newcomer had a fun side to her, the star also noted that there were a few unlikeable parts. Jackie also kept pushing the statement that Danielle was hiding information about her relationship with her brother.
This affected the RHONJ newcomer as she kept hearing her name in conversations she wasn't a part of. She was almost in tears as she recalled being bullied when she was young and felt like the ladies were doing the same.
Fans slam Jackie for talking about Danielle on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to express their frustrations with Jackie. They felt Jackie should focus on her strained relationship with her sister before talking about Danielle and her brother. Check out what they have to say. '
Season 13 of RHONJ is getting more interesting with each episode. There is only more to come as the installment has just begun. In the coming weeks, the cast members will get involved with more complicated issues, resulting in a lot of dramatic conflicts and arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next week on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.