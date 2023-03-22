"She's such a hater": RHONJ fans slam Jackie for her comments about Danielle and her brother's relationship 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It featured the cast members spending quality time with each other at various gatherings and while they were seen having fun, some also engaged in serious conversations, talking about topics, including gossip, rumors, strained friendships, relationships and family issues, creating a significant amount of drama to keep viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Jackie felt that Danielle wasn't giving them the complete story of her and her brother's strained relationship. She also felt that the newcomer had "unlikeable parts" to her behavior. Fans slammed Jackie for speaking about Danielle in that manner. One tweeted:

c @bravobb22 Jackie running around talking about Danielle AGAIN…She’s such a hater for no reason #RHONJ Jackie running around talking about Danielle AGAIN…She’s such a hater for no reason #RHONJ

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for 13 seasons and has only increased in popularity each season. Viewers have been deeply invested in the cast's journey and continue to do so by expressing their views on social media.

Cast members include returning OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs. The newcomers accompanying them include Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler appear as friends.

Jackie raises her concers with Danielle and her brother's relationship on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the ladies having fun at the Gorgas' Luau party and creating memories together. While some cast members were seen enjoying their time together, others were involved in gossip, rumors, and a lot of dramatic conflicts and heated arguments due to past issues.

Viewers were introduced to newcomer Danielle Cabral on season 13 of RHONJ. The star also gave fans a glimpse of her family dynamics and her strained relationship with her brother. In a previous episode, Danielle's father was seen getting emotional over the siblings not being on speaking terms because of impending issues.

Danielle opened up about her and her brother's tumultuous relationship with fellow cast members. On last week's episode, she opened up to Joe Gorga about the same as he was also facing issues with his sister, Teresa.

In a conversation with fellow newbie Rachel this week, she explained that although she wasn't ready to give up on her relationship with her brother, she wanted to protect herself.

While at brunch ahead of the Luau party on RHONJ, Joe and Melissa Gorga sat down with Margaret and Jackie as he reflected on his conversation with Danielle. Jackie, for her part, pointed out that the newcomer wasn't giving them the whole story.

Throughout the party, Jackie addressed her concerns with Danielle not giving them the full story. While she agreed that the newcomer had a fun side to her, the star also noted that there were a few unlikeable parts. Jackie also kept pushing the statement that Danielle was hiding information about her relationship with her brother.

This affected the RHONJ newcomer as she kept hearing her name in conversations she wasn't a part of. She was almost in tears as she recalled being bullied when she was young and felt like the ladies were doing the same.

Fans slam Jackie for talking about Danielle on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their frustrations with Jackie. They felt Jackie should focus on her strained relationship with her sister before talking about Danielle and her brother. Check out what they have to say. '

esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🍎 🛥 @esteco2 Danielle is a bigger person because I would have gone off on Jackie. And Margaret just finished telling everyone how she doesn’t like Danielle talking about her and they are talking about her brother. Yeah. The woman that doesn’t judge anyone #RHONJ Danielle is a bigger person because I would have gone off on Jackie. And Margaret just finished telling everyone how she doesn’t like Danielle talking about her and they are talking about her brother. Yeah. The woman that doesn’t judge anyone #RHONJ https://t.co/eN0Ih0QKgr

Chelsey Larson @ChelsLars Jackie is searching high and low for a storyline and relevancy this season at Danielle's expense. Little does she know, Danielle keeps shining and winning audiences in these moments. #rhonj Jackie is searching high and low for a storyline and relevancy this season at Danielle's expense. Little does she know, Danielle keeps shining and winning audiences in these moments. #rhonj https://t.co/qC8LJB3bkR

This is why I Rock! @ItsKingsWorld Danielle hears Rachel, Jackie, Margret, Teresa, Melissa and Fessler talking about her and her brother relationship. They feel they are not getting the full story. All this was brought up by Jackie #RHoNJ Danielle hears Rachel, Jackie, Margret, Teresa, Melissa and Fessler talking about her and her brother relationship. They feel they are not getting the full story. All this was brought up by Jackie #RHoNJ https://t.co/XwjPnPT8bi

Marie C @9woodMac #WWHL The fact that these hags say Danielle hides stuff and are not getting the full story is laughable. Let's talk about jackie 's sister who she doesn't get along with, Margaret's ex friend who has dirt on her and melissa's 8 nose jobs. Bunch of hippocrates. #RHONJ The fact that these hags say Danielle hides stuff and are not getting the full story is laughable. Let's talk about jackie 's sister who she doesn't get along with, Margaret's ex friend who has dirt on her and melissa's 8 nose jobs. Bunch of hippocrates. #RHONJ #WWHL https://t.co/PRENH9zHF3

dramabananna @dramabananna Jackie was demoted, so she had to make sure she had some beef, no matter how ridiculous it was. So she chose Danielle and criticizing her looks. Out of the blue. When Danielle had invited her to her house…It only looks bad for Jackie #RHONJ Jackie was demoted, so she had to make sure she had some beef, no matter how ridiculous it was. So she chose Danielle and criticizing her looks. Out of the blue. When Danielle had invited her to her house…It only looks bad for Jackie #RHONJ

Bravo and Botox @bravoandbotox



Danielle hasn’t told us the whole story but we know more about hers than yours



#RHONJ Jackie maybe u would still be full time if you actually told us why YOU don’t talk to your sister instead of vague little BS explanations like “it was always something”…Danielle hasn’t told us the whole story but we know more about hers than yours Jackie maybe u would still be full time if you actually told us why YOU don’t talk to your sister instead of vague little BS explanations like “it was always something”…Danielle hasn’t told us the whole story but we know more about hers than yours#RHONJ

MarioKiki (he/him) @mariokiki Jackie wondering why Danielle doesn’t speak to her brother, yet Jackie hasn’t told us why she doesn’t speak to her sister? Ma’am. #RHONJ Jackie wondering why Danielle doesn’t speak to her brother, yet Jackie hasn’t told us why she doesn’t speak to her sister? Ma’am. #RHONJ

Marie C @9woodMac jackie is so pathetic and DESPERATE to stay relevant on the show that she's coming after Danielle who she thinks is the weakest link. Girl, you're bitter because Danielle took your spot and are boring af. Get over it. #RHONJ jackie is so pathetic and DESPERATE to stay relevant on the show that she's coming after Danielle who she thinks is the weakest link. Girl, you're bitter because Danielle took your spot and are boring af. Get over it. #RHONJ https://t.co/HCbuRB1qQL

. @thebitchalbum I wonder if Jackie knew that Danielle is the one that took her spot & that's why she's creating an issue with her. #RHONJ I wonder if Jackie knew that Danielle is the one that took her spot & that's why she's creating an issue with her. #RHONJ

otav @doritslay Jackie is so bitter that she was demoted so she’s running around talking about danielle and her brother since danielle took her spot on the show but didn’t jackie not speak to her sister for years? danielle should start talking about that #rhonj Jackie is so bitter that she was demoted so she’s running around talking about danielle and her brother since danielle took her spot on the show but didn’t jackie not speak to her sister for years? danielle should start talking about that #rhonj https://t.co/RPOydbaFZg

✩ @AzahsBonnet what is Jackie’s obsessions with Danielle…..she is so concerned and worried about this women she doesn’t even know. #rhonj what is Jackie’s obsessions with Danielle…..she is so concerned and worried about this women she doesn’t even know. #rhonj https://t.co/nWrBE7Zysx

𝗥𝗲𝗲𝗱 @ReedwiththeRead Jackie baby, I know you’re mad that Danielle stole your ravioli but she hasn’t done a damn thing to you. Take your friend role and sit in the corner omg #RHONJ Jackie baby, I know you’re mad that Danielle stole your ravioli but she hasn’t done a damn thing to you. Take your friend role and sit in the corner omg #RHONJ https://t.co/EIaqJo4aqI

Jolie @bravojolie_ Jackie is so blatantly jealous of Danielle it’s embarrassing. I’m sorry the girl took your job, damn #RHONJ Jackie is so blatantly jealous of Danielle it’s embarrassing. I’m sorry the girl took your job, damn #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ is getting more interesting with each episode. There is only more to come as the installment has just begun. In the coming weeks, the cast members will get involved with more complicated issues, resulting in a lot of dramatic conflicts and arguments. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next week on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes