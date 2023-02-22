"Your outfits ain’t much better mama": RHONJ fans slam Jackie for her comments about Danielle's outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented significant drama between the cast members as they navigated personal and professional issues. The episode also showed the cast members engaging in serious conversations surrounding family and friendships, creating a lot of chaos for viewers to witness.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Jackie took updates about a cheese party from fellow castmates Melissa and Margaret. She wasn't invited by the host Danielle as the newcomer felt Jackie was judging her with her eyes. The latter agreed that she looked "up and down" Danielle's outfit because it was horrible.

Fans were disappointed with Jackie's comments about Danielle's outfit and slammed the star. One tweeted:

tom @thom_ahs Now Jackie girl… people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Your outfits ain’t much better mama #RHONJ Now Jackie girl… people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. Your outfits ain’t much better mama #RHONJ

The Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have followed the cast members' journey and have voiced their opinions on social media.

OG Housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga returned for season 13. They were joined by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider returned to the show as a "friend."

Jackie Goldschneider talks about Danielle Cabral's outfit on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the cast members attending Danielle's cheese party. The ladies had a lot of fun making cheese and enjoying it with cocktails while also engaging in serious discussions. When the cast noticed Jackie's absence, Danielle pointed out that the former looked her up and down and judged her outfit, which made her uncomfortable.

On this week's episode, Melissa, Margaret, and Jackie met for brunch. Jackie wanted updates from Danielle's cheese-making party and expressed that she had met the newcomer twice and didn't seem to have any problems. Her fellow castmates revealed that the newbie felt like she judged her outfit by looking at her "up and down."

While Jackie denied that she ever judged anyone, she agreed to look the RHONJ newcomer "up and down." She then explained the reason behind the same and said:

"You wanna know why, because I will be completely honest. It was a trainwreck from top to bottom. And I could not look away."

Margaret and Melissa ended up laughing at Jackie's statement. The scene shifted to show that Jackie had, in fact, looked at Danielle's outfit. The former explained that it looked like the newcomer had taken her shorts "out of a hamper," and that her outfit was horrible.

The RHONJ star addressed her concerns with Danielle and said:

"But listen...if she had a problem with me, she could've called me. She could've been an adult."

When Margaret enquired if Jackie was going to tell the newcomer about issues with her outfit, Jackie stated that Danielle's "entire wardrobe is punishment enough."

Fans slam Jackie for her comments about Danielle's outfit on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Jackie's comments.

JoJo Chanel @JoJoChanel Jackie YOU looked Danielle up and down,prejudged her and tried to sized her up, but you think "she's" the one that should be an adult and call you? Girl bye!! She is adult enough to not engage with your insecurity. Jackie's delusions of grandeur is insane! #RHONJ Jackie YOU looked Danielle up and down,prejudged her and tried to sized her up, but you think "she's" the one that should be an adult and call you? Girl bye!! She is adult enough to not engage with your insecurity. Jackie's delusions of grandeur is insane! #RHONJ https://t.co/DXkMgmC91i

Girlwhoplaystennis @Princess0937 It’s comical that Jackie talks about anyone’s fashion. Let’s we never forget about her party city hair extensions and awful metallics. The extra sad part about Jackie’s fashions is she has money🤡 #RHONJ It’s comical that Jackie talks about anyone’s fashion. Let’s we never forget about her party city hair extensions and awful metallics. The extra sad part about Jackie’s fashions is she has money🤡#RHONJ

Ace🔸️🔸️🔸️ @TalkAmarachi Jackie didn't need to talk about Danielle's outfit like that. None of the women on this show are even close to being a Glamazon #RHONJ Jackie didn't need to talk about Danielle's outfit like that. None of the women on this show are even close to being a Glamazon #RHONJ

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722 is not your ticket back. Jackie, I like you. But you've already been demoted. Talking about someone else's fashion choicesis not your ticket back. #RHONJ Jackie, I like you. But you've already been demoted. Talking about someone else's fashion choices 👀👀 is not your ticket back. #RHONJ

MostlyBravo @mostly_bravo

#RHONJ This was rude so rude of Jackie This was rude so rude of Jackie#RHONJ https://t.co/U7a072PSlX

Meika @Meikachu_ The irony of Jackie roasting Danielle’s outfit, when it looks exactly like something Melissa would wear #RHONJ The irony of Jackie roasting Danielle’s outfit, when it looks exactly like something Melissa would wear #RHONJ https://t.co/v9bFClcxiZ

Phe @thepheshow Jackie speaking on Danielle is childish because when have you been able to dress Jackie ? I’ll wait #RHONJ Jackie speaking on Danielle is childish because when have you been able to dress Jackie ? I’ll wait #RHONJ https://t.co/LlKG6BYQQL

ᑎIᑕOᒪE TᕼOᗰᗩᔕ @mrspthomas23 I know Jackie ain’t talking about other people dressing badly when she has horrible fashion sense #RHONJ I know Jackie ain’t talking about other people dressing badly when she has horrible fashion sense #RHONJ https://t.co/SQ74skhx7b

Chef Zee @ChefZeeCooks Not Jackie commenting on how another woman looks when she herself struggles with image issues 🤨 #RHONJ Not Jackie commenting on how another woman looks when she herself struggles with image issues 🤨 #RHONJ

Taylor k @taylorkorreen2 Jackie girl what’s your problem with Danielle ?? Tre and Melissa delivering!! I’m loving Danielle ! Marge needs a new storyline…. #RHONJ Jackie girl what’s your problem with Danielle ?? Tre and Melissa delivering!! I’m loving Danielle ! Marge needs a new storyline….#RHONJ

Keith @AQuietRiot So I Think Jackie Isn’t Coming Back Next Season #RHONJ So I Think Jackie Isn’t Coming Back Next Season #RHONJ https://t.co/igyavRfn3n

Juan’s Roommate @hositdownn twitter.com/jaysrealityblo… jay @JaysRealityBlog Jackie about Danielle. “I did look her up & down, but can I tell you why? Because it was a train wreck from top to bottom, & I could not look away. Looks like she took her shorts out of the hamper & put them on. Her outfit was HORRIBLE.”Jackie about Danielle. #RHONJ “I did look her up & down, but can I tell you why? Because it was a train wreck from top to bottom, & I could not look away. Looks like she took her shorts out of the hamper & put them on. Her outfit was HORRIBLE.” 😩 Jackie about Danielle. #RHONJ https://t.co/pUE1itEefx Jackie but you can’t dress either. You’re always dressed like a TJ MAXX & JC Penny commercial extra. You’re as basic and plain as a cheeseburger with no cheese on it. #RHONJ Jackie but you can’t dress either. You’re always dressed like a TJ MAXX & JC Penny commercial extra. You’re as basic and plain as a cheeseburger with no cheese on it. #RHONJ twitter.com/jaysrealityblo… https://t.co/7PxQZSTzL7

D @DWolfOfChicago I know Jackie ain’t talking about fashion when she legit got her clothes on layaway from Sears or The Children’s Place….bye sweetie #RHONJ I know Jackie ain’t talking about fashion when she legit got her clothes on layaway from Sears or The Children’s Place….bye sweetie #RHONJ https://t.co/0N52cLp8Uk

Season 13 of RHONJ has been a dramatic watch so far. With such chaos just in the beginning stages of the installment, viewers can expect more to come as the housewives address concerns and deal with multiple conflicts, arguments, and confrontations. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

