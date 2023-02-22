"Your outfits ain’t much better mama": RHONJ fans slam Jackie for her comments about Danielle's outfit

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented significant drama between the cast members as they navigated personal and professional issues. The episode also showed the cast members engaging in serious conversations surrounding family and friendships, creating a lot of chaos for viewers to witness.
On this week's episode of RHONJ, Jackie took updates about a cheese party from fellow castmates Melissa and Margaret. She wasn't invited by the host Danielle as the newcomer felt Jackie was judging her with her eyes. The latter agreed that she looked "up and down" Danielle's outfit because it was horrible.
Fans were disappointed with Jackie's comments about Danielle's outfit and slammed the star. One tweeted:
The Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have followed the cast members' journey and have voiced their opinions on social media.
OG Housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga returned for season 13. They were joined by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider returned to the show as a "friend."
Jackie Goldschneider talks about Danielle Cabral's outfit on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the cast members attending Danielle's cheese party. The ladies had a lot of fun making cheese and enjoying it with cocktails while also engaging in serious discussions. When the cast noticed Jackie's absence, Danielle pointed out that the former looked her up and down and judged her outfit, which made her uncomfortable.
On this week's episode, Melissa, Margaret, and Jackie met for brunch. Jackie wanted updates from Danielle's cheese-making party and expressed that she had met the newcomer twice and didn't seem to have any problems. Her fellow castmates revealed that the newbie felt like she judged her outfit by looking at her "up and down."
While Jackie denied that she ever judged anyone, she agreed to look the RHONJ newcomer "up and down." She then explained the reason behind the same and said:
"You wanna know why, because I will be completely honest. It was a trainwreck from top to bottom. And I could not look away."
Margaret and Melissa ended up laughing at Jackie's statement. The scene shifted to show that Jackie had, in fact, looked at Danielle's outfit. The former explained that it looked like the newcomer had taken her shorts "out of a hamper," and that her outfit was horrible.
The RHONJ star addressed her concerns with Danielle and said:
"But listen...if she had a problem with me, she could've called me. She could've been an adult."
When Margaret enquired if Jackie was going to tell the newcomer about issues with her outfit, Jackie stated that Danielle's "entire wardrobe is punishment enough."
Fans slam Jackie for her comments about Danielle's outfit on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Jackie's comments.
Season 13 of RHONJ has been a dramatic watch so far. With such chaos just in the beginning stages of the installment, viewers can expect more to come as the housewives address concerns and deal with multiple conflicts, arguments, and confrontations. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.
