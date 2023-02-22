"Margaret's words are so hateful": RHONJ fans slam Margaret for her comments about Jennifer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members spending some fun time with each other while also navigating their personal and professional lives, relationships, friendships and strained dynamics, creating a significant amount of drama to keep viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Margaret opened up about her issues with Jennifer. She stated that the latter was "on a downward spiral" and had to deal with her marriage issues with Bill Aydin. Fans were disappointed at Margaret's comments. One tweeted:

The Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Cast members include Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider returned to the series as a friend of the housewives, as well as newbie Jennifer Fessler.

Margaret addresses her concerns about Jennifer on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the housewives busy with their personal and professional lives. Newcomer Danielle's cheese party ended with Melissa and Teresa ending their feud, but there were several other dynamics that still needed to get sorted out. While some ladies engaged in fun discussions, others were involved in serious discussions.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Boys Will Be Boys, reads:

"When drama at Danielle's mozzarella party eases after an unexpected olive branch from Teresa, all is seemingly fine until Louie and Joe go head-to-head; while; Teresa's daughters are upset after hearing Melissa and Joe's podcast."

Previously, viewers found out that Jennifer and Teresa met up with Margaret's ex-best friend Laura, who had some tea to spill about her former friends. Jennifer confessed that if Margaret was to hear something about her, she would do the same. This issue resulted in a heated argument between the two on last week's episode.

While Jennifer expressed that she never let any information given by Laura be made public, Margaret called her fellow co-star "ingenuine." She also addressed concerns about Jennifer's behavior as the RHONJ stars had made amends by the end of last season. However, it looks like there are only more issues to come between the two and could result in more damage.

On this week's episode, Margaret met Melissa and Jackie. As the ladies had conversations about the impending issues between them and fellow cast members, Margaret took the opportunity to address her issues with Jennifer. She stated that the latter was "on a downward spiral," and that she had to "deal with her marriage."

The three ladies noted that something was bothering Jennifer, in that she "wasn't herself" when they met her at Danielle's party, which aired last week on RHONJ. Margaret further noted that Jennifer was a "festering wound that never healed," and insinuated that she was unhappy in her marriage.

Fans slam Margaret for her comments about Jennifer on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Margaret's comments about Jennifer and her marriage to Bill Aydin. Check out what they have to say.

Be Serious! 🇬🇾🏳️‍🌈 @TopherFrance Margaret is a terrible person. She is trying to plant this narrative that Jennifer is unhappy in her marriage. She's been trying to do it for years. She's truly evil at her core sometimes #RHONJ Margaret is a terrible person. She is trying to plant this narrative that Jennifer is unhappy in her marriage. She's been trying to do it for years. She's truly evil at her core sometimes #RHONJ https://t.co/Q1r8PMqAU7

Bye Wig, Hello Drama @nosmokenomore “No one with a happy life/marriage acts this way” MARGARET U HAVE TO BE TALKING ABOUT YOURSELF #RHONJ “No one with a happy life/marriage acts this way” MARGARET U HAVE TO BE TALKING ABOUT YOURSELF #RHONJ

Case 🌙 @caseymaeee_ Margaret is so delusional when she talks about Jennifer… she has to use these buzz words and phrases like “downward spiral” and “she needs help”. She’s trying so hard to paint her as a villain. It’s so obvious #RHONJ Margaret is so delusional when she talks about Jennifer… she has to use these buzz words and phrases like “downward spiral” and “she needs help”. She’s trying so hard to paint her as a villain. It’s so obvious #RHONJ

Kyle Oswalt @KyleO333 Me to Margaret every time she tries to bring Jennifer down #RHONJ Me to Margaret every time she tries to bring Jennifer down #RHONJ https://t.co/bVVa8vtuek

Veronica Corningstone @BreVe_DONNA Margaret is always digging for other ppls business so now she’s just mad it’s happening to her #RHONJ Margaret is always digging for other ppls business so now she’s just mad it’s happening to her #RHONJ

🇵🇷🇵🇷ReadAndShade♥️♥️ @ReadAndShade Margaret you met people behind peoples backs and still digging dirt on everyone! #RHONJ Marge is over there gaslighting Jenn regarding this conversation about her meeting Laura! So now Marge is gaslighting Jenn and telling everyone look she’s crazy! Margaret you met people behind peoples backs and still digging dirt on everyone! #RHONJ Marge is over there gaslighting Jenn regarding this conversation about her meeting Laura! So now Marge is gaslighting Jenn and telling everyone look she’s crazy! https://t.co/7FJRd0nUpz

Wrex Weed @wrexweed Marge calling Jen a "festering open wound" is some ghoulish terminology. Maybe she was thinking of her soul? #RHONJ Marge calling Jen a "festering open wound" is some ghoulish terminology. Maybe she was thinking of her soul? #RHONJ

IWedFred @IWedFred

#RHONJ Marge is worried about what Jennifer knows. That's why she keeps saying the terms "downward spiral" and "out of control". She's laying the groundwork to discredit everything we're going to hear. Marge is worried about what Jennifer knows. That's why she keeps saying the terms "downward spiral" and "out of control". She's laying the groundwork to discredit everything we're going to hear.#RHONJ

Becca @ImWatchingBravo Marge is just writing fan fiction about Jennifer at this point to discredit whatever her friend Laura told Jen and Teresa #RHONJ Marge is just writing fan fiction about Jennifer at this point to discredit whatever her friend Laura told Jen and Teresa #RHONJ https://t.co/wg2V1LixXC

🦴the og bone collector🦴 @imnotwatchingtv Yes Jen is being weird (and i love her) but Marge you are the last person to say “no one who is happy acts like this” because why do YOU act the way that you do? Are you a happy lady? #RHONJ Yes Jen is being weird (and i love her) but Marge you are the last person to say “no one who is happy acts like this” because why do YOU act the way that you do? Are you a happy lady? #RHONJ https://t.co/7p9AtayIk6

Season 13 of RHONJ has been pretty dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, there is more drama to come as the housewives will get into more complicated dynamics and create more conflicts and confrontations. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

