"Margaret's words are so hateful": RHONJ fans slam Margaret for her comments about Jennifer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members spending some fun time with each other while also navigating their personal and professional lives, relationships, friendships and strained dynamics, creating a significant amount of drama to keep viewers hooked.
On this week's episode of RHONJ, Margaret opened up about her issues with Jennifer. She stated that the latter was "on a downward spiral" and had to deal with her marriage issues with Bill Aydin. Fans were disappointed at Margaret's comments. One tweeted:
The Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Cast members include Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former castmate Jackie Goldschneider returned to the series as a friend of the housewives, as well as newbie Jennifer Fessler.
Margaret addresses her concerns about Jennifer on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the housewives busy with their personal and professional lives. Newcomer Danielle's cheese party ended with Melissa and Teresa ending their feud, but there were several other dynamics that still needed to get sorted out. While some ladies engaged in fun discussions, others were involved in serious discussions.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Boys Will Be Boys, reads:
"When drama at Danielle's mozzarella party eases after an unexpected olive branch from Teresa, all is seemingly fine until Louie and Joe go head-to-head; while; Teresa's daughters are upset after hearing Melissa and Joe's podcast."
Previously, viewers found out that Jennifer and Teresa met up with Margaret's ex-best friend Laura, who had some tea to spill about her former friends. Jennifer confessed that if Margaret was to hear something about her, she would do the same. This issue resulted in a heated argument between the two on last week's episode.
While Jennifer expressed that she never let any information given by Laura be made public, Margaret called her fellow co-star "ingenuine." She also addressed concerns about Jennifer's behavior as the RHONJ stars had made amends by the end of last season. However, it looks like there are only more issues to come between the two and could result in more damage.
On this week's episode, Margaret met Melissa and Jackie. As the ladies had conversations about the impending issues between them and fellow cast members, Margaret took the opportunity to address her issues with Jennifer. She stated that the latter was "on a downward spiral," and that she had to "deal with her marriage."
The three ladies noted that something was bothering Jennifer, in that she "wasn't herself" when they met her at Danielle's party, which aired last week on RHONJ. Margaret further noted that Jennifer was a "festering wound that never healed," and insinuated that she was unhappy in her marriage.
Fans slam Margaret for her comments about Jennifer on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Margaret's comments about Jennifer and her marriage to Bill Aydin. Check out what they have to say.
Season 13 of RHONJ has been pretty dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, there is more drama to come as the housewives will get into more complicated dynamics and create more conflicts and confrontations. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.