"I'm already a Danielle stan": RHONJ Fans love newcomer Danielle Cabral as a housewife

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode saw the ladies spending some quality time with each other while also addressing concerns over past issues. While some conversations eventually ended on a good note, others just got worse as it led to more confrontations and arguments, creating a lot of drama for viewers.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, newcomer Danielle Cabral came out strong with her appearance. She was seen interacting with multiple housewives throughout the one-hour time frame and instantly hit a chord with viewers. Fans felt that she was meant to be a housewife and that she was hilarious. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo franchise has been extremely popular amongst viewers. OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga returned to the latest installment alongside newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider returned as a friend of the ladies and so did newbie Jennifer Fessler.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Family, Family, Family, reads:

"Teresa kicks wedding planning into high gear and gets her invitations out the door; while Danielle learns of a secret meeting between Jennifer, Teresa and a scorned ex-friend of Margaret, Melissa tries to comfort Joe."

Danielle Cabral vibes with Jennifer on this week's episode of RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the ladies gather for the househusbands' calendar to support Dolores' charity. While some ladies had fun seeing their partners click their pictures for the cause, others addressed issues. Jennifer, who had her issues with Margaret, was emotional about their dwindling friendship and conveyed the same in a conversation with newcomer Rachel and Danielle.

Although the night ended with Jennifer and Dolores getting into a heated argument, the former found a new friend in Danielle. The newcomer visited Jennifer's house with her kids to bond. She explained how she vibed the most with her fellow RHONJ co-star as they were similar kinds of "crazy."

The duo discussed what transpired during the calendar shoot when Jennifer slammed Dolores once again for not being a good friend. Upon asking who she liked the most, Danielle revealed that it was in fact, Jennifer. The two shared laughs and called Teresa to check up on her conversation with Margaret.

In the conversation, Jennifer revealed that Margaret's ex-best friend Laura met Teresa and herself. The purpose was to spill some tea about Margaret. While the ladies refused to divulge details about the same, they also said that Margaret was not the only housewife who was the topic of conversation.

After a long period of silence, Danielle hinted that the RHONJ friends had some tea about someone other than Margaret. When asked by the production if she wanted to know what the issue was, the newcomer replied in the affirmative. She also joked that even the producers wanted the tea.

Fans love Danielle Cabral as a RHONJ housewife

Fans took to social media to express their interest in newcomer Danielle. They loved watching her on screen and felt like she essayed the concept of a housewife really well. Check out what they have to say.

liv @livofficiallly these women have me eating out the palm of their hands lmao. i’m with danielle “hell yeah, i want to know what it is!” lol #RHONJ these women have me eating out the palm of their hands lmao. i’m with danielle “hell yeah, i want to know what it is!” lol #RHONJ https://t.co/M1gbjsAl4L

bri @zjmicarusfall i love danielle, she’s so funny and cute #RHONJ i love danielle, she’s so funny and cute #RHONJ

Shupette @Shupette In the words of Teresa, Danielle is a fresh of breath air! I love her already! #RHONJ In the words of Teresa, Danielle is a fresh of breath air! I love her already! #RHONJ

😎 @RealVvmV #RHONJ danielle’s reaction to them both going silent at the same time was hilarious i love them danielle’s reaction to them both going silent at the same time was hilarious i love them 😭😭 #RHONJ

♌️ @crissysaid #RHONJ Danielle is so good and it’s only episode 2. I love her Danielle is so good and it’s only episode 2. I love her 😭 #RHONJ

J @HesABrickhouse I know it’s soo early but I’m loving this Danielle lady. #RHONJ I know it’s soo early but I’m loving this Danielle lady. #RHONJ

Tommy @tommyfroessel Danielle Cabral is the future of #RHONJ Danielle Cabral is the future of #RHONJ

thebravobottoms @thebravobottoms Danielle was literally meant to be a housewife #rhonj Danielle was literally meant to be a housewife #rhonj

. @thebitchalbum I know we’re only two episodes in, but I‘m really liking Danielle. #RHONJ I know we’re only two episodes in, but I‘m really liking Danielle. #RHONJ

JARॐ @RamosJorgeA Danielle is giving me what I need #RHONJ Danielle is giving me what I need #RHONJ

Jessica @Jessica65481190 I like Danielle, she's so funny. She's RICH but she seems down to earth to me. #RHONJ I like Danielle, she's so funny. She's RICH but she seems down to earth to me. #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ has just begun and has already created a lot of drama. As the season progresses, the ladies are set to have more issues amongst themselves, with the househusbands also being deeply involved. Will they be resolved or will it create deeper fractures in friendships? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

