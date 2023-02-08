What is Margaret Josephs net worth? Fortune explored as she’s set to appear in RHONJ season 13

Season 8 OG housewife, Margaret Josephs is all set to appear in a brand new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the reality star has a net worth of $5 million. However, there are differing accounts, as Reality TitBit reports her net worth as being $50 million.

The RHONJ celeb is known for her extravagant home renovations, which she completes with the assistance of her contractor husband.

Season 13 of RHONJ will spice up tensions among the housewives and see the flaring up of the Giudice-Gorga family feud. Family strife, relationship problems, shattered friendships, and fresh starts will helm this season's theme.

The official synopsis of the show can be viewed as follows:

"After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?"

The 13th season of RHONJ is all slated to premiere with its condensed 75-minute episodes on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Meet Margaret Josephs, the RHONJ TV star who is a renowned designer

55-year-old RHONJ reality celeb Margaret Josephs is a well-known fashion designer, TV lifestyle expert, and businesswoman. She was born on April 9, 1967, in the town of Elizabeth, New Jersey, in the United States of America. She is the daughter of Margaret Sr., a former glam doll.

After earning a degree in marketing and fashion design from FIT, Margaret Josephs worked as a dress designer at New York Garment Center. Josephs had a prosperous business in place even before Bravo viewers became familiar with her on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Josephs' apparel and accessory business, Macbeth Collection, which the reality star launched in 1999, accounts for the majority of her income.

Margaret Josephs' designer collection can be seen on her website MargaretJosephs.com, where she sells a variety of items that are all decorated with vibrant patterns and colors.

The Macbeth Collection sends its products all over the world and offers a variety of cosmetics, bags, luggage, home goods, and office supplies. The company has frequently been compared to Nine West, Kate Spade, Guess, and Coach.

Along with creative director Lexi, Margaret has also developed her own brand of non-alcoholic mocktails, called Soirée.

The RHONJ celeb is known for her catchphrase, "Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget," and has a book as well as podcast of the same name. She also promotes her Caviar Dreams business actively.

In 2007, Margaret was named Country Living Entrepreneur of the Year. She was also appointed an Honorary Judge on the County Living Entrepreneur panel in 2008.

The RHONJ star is currently married to Joe Benigno, and the duo reside in Englewood, New Jersey. Joe is her second husband and she was married to Jan Josephs from 1994 to 2013. She and Joe own a 116-year-old house which is still being restored.

Speaking about the restoration in an interview with Bravo TV, she stated:

"This is a restoration as opposed to a renovation. Updating a 116-year-old house isn't like building a new house. A renovation like this is not for the faint of heart."

Margaret takes considerable pride in being active in her neighborhood. She is a fierce LGBTQ+ ally and has raised the pride flag in Englewood for the fourth time in a row.

Margaret Josephs @MargaretJosephs You’re invited to Bravo's VIP (Very Important Pride) Parade! Come watch the Marge judge a housewife’s drag show starting TODAY on Twitter, live at 11am ET. 🏼 🏼 Don't miss the @Carpedaryn @BravoTV Happy Pride Everyone!!! 🏳️‍You’re invited to Bravo's VIP (Very Important Pride) Parade! Come watch the Marge judge a housewife’s drag show starting TODAY on Twitter, live at 11am ET.Don't miss the #BravoPrideParade Happy Pride Everyone!!! 🏳️‍🌈💖🌈 You’re invited to Bravo's VIP (Very Important Pride) Parade! Come watch the Marge judge a housewife’s drag show starting TODAY on Twitter, live at 11am ET. 👧🏼💃🏼✨🎉 Don't miss the #BravoPrideParade! @Carpedaryn @BravoTV https://t.co/Xw4j0ghXWc

Margaret Josephs made her debut in the eighth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2017.

She has additionally made appearances in episodes of Strahan & Sara, Wendy: The Wendy Williams Show, Celebrity Page, and Watch What Happens: Life.

Margaret Joseph will be seen in action against Teresa Giudice in RHONJ season 13

One may remember that Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs experienced a lot of tension and emotion throughout Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, especially during the reunion.

The two women argued and exchanged words during the Season 12 reunion over a variety of issues, including talk of Teresa's now-husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

In an episode of season 12, Teresa explained to her therapist:

“The last time that I saw her I didn’t like that I was lashing out. I know Louie’s very forgiving and I always had a problem forgiving people. So Louie’s like, ‘We can do something about it.’ I’ve been learning you don’t have to get reactive, start yelling, or throwing things. That’s a no-no.”

As per a Bravo TV press release, Margaret Josephs is not just facing turbulence in her relationship with Teresa this season. There is more conflict lined up:

“Though Margaret thought that she had turned a new page with Jennifer after last year, she soon finds out that the mom of five has been talking to her ex–best friend, as has Teresa. This results in Margaret going on the defense in order to combat the rumors that are spreading.”

The popular husbands, OG housewives, famous faces, and newbies will all make their appearances on RHONJ season 13.

Along with newbies Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, returning cast members Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs will also be featured in the season.

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premiered on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes