How old is Jennifer Aydin? Meet RHONJ housewife ahead of season 13 premiere

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Jennifer Aydin will make her return to season 13 of the hit Bravo series as it premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the network.

The series will feature housewives in Jersey City as they navigate their personal lives, professional commitments, newfound relationships, friendships and family issues. The long-standing series will see the ladies bringing in more drama as compared to its previous installments.

Aydin, 45, is a reality television personality known for her appearance on RHONJ. She has opened up about her family and friends throughout her stint and is very popular amongst the loyal fans of the franchise for her charming and funny personality and her ability to deal with multiple conflicts.

Alongside Jennifer, fellow OG housewives returning to the upcoming season include best friend Teresa Giudice, as well as Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania. The series will also see a bunch of newcomers gracing the screen, including Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldscheider will appear as a "friend" of the housewives.

RHONJ cast member Jennifer Aydin belongs to a traditional Turkish background

Jennifer Aydin comes from a Turkish background and the culture is evident when viewers witness her on screen. The reality star grew up in Long Island where she worked in her family's jewelry business.

She earned her business degree from Hofstra University in 2000. Following her graduation, she briefly opened her store, but eventually closed it down after getting engaged to Bill Aydin in 2001.

The couple have been married for over two decades and share five children, Justin, 18, Gabby, 15, Jacob, 13, Christian, 11, and Olivia, 9. In season 12, Margaret revealed that Bill had an affair over 10 years ago, which became the main storyline for Jennifer last year. However, the star confessed to having worked through the issues and being happy and in love with her husband Bill.

As per the RHONJ star's Bravo bio, Jennifer always puts her family first before anyone or anything and possesses a personality and influence that is "rooted in a social sense of self and a strong set of family values." She was able to create a balance between her immigrant parents' wishes of their daughter getting married and leading an independent life.

Jennifer's official website describes her as:

"Credited with reinvigorating the show with her energetic and fearless attitude towards conflict, unmistakable social candor, and quick-witted comeback style, Jennifer approaches the issues she and the cast face with humor, transparency, and charisma."

The RHONJ housewife will be seen focusing on her family as always, but will also focus on more professional commitments and her independence. As per her bio, the star's oldest son Justin will be seen attending the first year of college, while Jennifer is all set to breakout from her traditional role as a homemaker to launch her first beauty product, The Ultimate Beauty Pillow: Lips, Lashes, Brows.

Her official tagline for season 13 of RHONJ reads:

"Payback's a b****, so start barking."

In the latest season of the hit Bravo series, Jennifer will be seen supporting her best friend Teresa through all of her endeavors while also navigating her tumultuous relationship with fellow cast member Margaret.

While the duo seemed to resolve their issues from the previous season of RHONJ, their dynamic is only going to turn downhill this season as Margaret was seen terming fellow castmate's marriage "a downward spiral," while Jennifer will be seen commenting on the former's family.

Jennifer has maintained her status as a fan-favorite housewife since her debut on RHONJ in season 9 as she has been open about her issues with viewers and has also been vocal about complicated dynamics with cast members. Fans will have to stay tuned to witness what the star brings this season.

Don't forget to tune in to RHONJ season 13 every Tuesday, beginning on February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes