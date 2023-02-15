"So only Marge can dig?": RHONJ fans call out Margaret for her hypocrisy towards Jennifer in episode 2

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members spending some quality time with fellow housewives while also dealing with many issues, including past conflicts, arguments, rumors, and more. The episode saw the beginning of family tensions, creating a lot of drama for the viewers.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Margaret and Jennifer had multiple arguments over the latter talking to Margaret's ex-best friend Laura. Jennifer and Teresa met with the friend who allegedly spilled tea about Margaret and another housewife, whose name wasn't mentioned. Margaret found out about the same and addressed her concerns, leading to a lot of tension between the cast.

Fans, however, slammed Margaret for her hypocrisy. They felt that she had also dug up information on Jennifer last season and was upset when her co-stars did the same. Fans also felt that Margaret was scared about any information that would be harmful to her or her marriage. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Family, Family, Family, reads:

"Teresa kicks wedding planning into high gear and gets her invitations out the door; while Danielle learns of a secret meeting between Jennifer, Teresa and a scorned ex-friend of Margaret, Melissa tries to comfort Joe."

Margaret and Jennifer get into an argument on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with the cast members spending some time with each other at different parties and gatherings. The ladies brought along a lot of issues from the past and also argued on matters relating to potential rumors, family issues and more.

Earlier in the episode, Danielle visited Jennifer and the duo called Teresa over Facetime to talk about her mending fences with Margaret. While Teresa explained that the conversation was like a "breath of fresh air," they soon began talking about meeting with Margaret's ex-best friend Laura and that she spilled a lot of tea about her former friend and another housewife in the mix.

Margret, for her part, found out about the meeting from an anonymous "mole" and was upset about it, considering she had dissolved her differences with Jennifer by the end of last RHONJ season. She was upset that her fellow castmate went leaps and bounds to dig into something that could potentially be harmful to her.

Later on in the episode, the ladies gathered at newcomer Danielle's party while Margaret pulled in Jennifer for a quick chat. She addressed her concerns with the latter's meeting with Laura and digging up information. Although Jennifer mentioned that she was only curious when asked to meet up and wasn't going to air any details out, Margaret proceeded to state that her actions seemed "disingenuine."

Margaret also felt that Jennifer didn't really want to get on better terms with her after their conversation on RHONJ season 12, and asked her to be "self-reflective." This led to a lot of tension between the two ladies, who eventually left the conversation as it was.

Fans slam Marge for her behavior towards Jennifer on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to slam Margaret. They felt that the star was the one who brought up Jennifer's husband Bill Aydin's affair from ten years ago last season. Now that Jennifer has dug up information, Margaret has an issue.

Viewers also stated that Margaret was scared about any information coming out. Check out what they have to say.

BrainOnBravo @brainonbravo MARGARET JOSEPHS IS THE BIGGEST HYPOCRITE. IS SHE SERIOUS?! #rhonj MARGARET JOSEPHS IS THE BIGGEST HYPOCRITE. IS SHE SERIOUS?! #rhonj https://t.co/draIeDMLpk

Lights Out @NewSeasonTre Team Jennifer! Margaret is getting a taste of her own medicine. #RHONJ Team Jennifer! Margaret is getting a taste of her own medicine. #RHONJ

Reality Ashhole @RealityAshhole Wasn’t it Margaret last season who was still bringing up the hair pull from seasons ago? And now she’s not interested in “going backwards?” This woman is insufferable #RHONJ Wasn’t it Margaret last season who was still bringing up the hair pull from seasons ago? And now she’s not interested in “going backwards?” This woman is insufferable #RHONJ

RHONJ @ngchris0 Margaret would jump at the opportunity to speak to someone who offered dirt on Jennifer. You are crazy if you think otherwise #RHONJ Margaret would jump at the opportunity to speak to someone who offered dirt on Jennifer. You are crazy if you think otherwise #RHONJ

Jules Reincarnated @Jules_SCXO And Marge you constantly dig up dirt on people so stop the faux outrage when it’s done to you. Christ #RHONJ And Marge you constantly dig up dirt on people so stop the faux outrage when it’s done to you. Christ #RHONJ

BravoBravoFnBravo @TruthOfBravo Marge is shaking in her old lady wedges worried about what was told to Jen! Jen's playing it PERFECTLY by not telling her what was said! Let her simmer! #RHONJ Marge is shaking in her old lady wedges worried about what was told to Jen! Jen's playing it PERFECTLY by not telling her what was said! Let her simmer! #RHONJ

Tary Imara @TaryImara Ladies and gentlemen, Margaret is unraveling. She’s terrified at the fact that Jennifer met with Laura. If you have nothing to hide, why make such a huge deal for such meeting? #RHONJ Ladies and gentlemen, Margaret is unraveling. She’s terrified at the fact that Jennifer met with Laura. If you have nothing to hide, why make such a huge deal for such meeting? #RHONJ

😎 @RealVvmV i can sense that marge is scared that jen and tre know something BADDDDDD #RHONJ i can sense that marge is scared that jen and tre know something BADDDDDD #RHONJ

Philip A @heyphilicia So Margaret gets mad at Jennifer for talking crap about but she does the same thing next episode #RHONJ So Margaret gets mad at Jennifer for talking crap about but she does the same thing next episode #RHONJ

zach @zach2thebasics Margaret is crumbling before us. She’s worried about her ex-bestie spilling #RHONJ Margaret is crumbling before us. She’s worried about her ex-bestie spilling #RHONJ

Reality Ashhole @RealityAshhole The girls haven’t even mentioned anything yet and Margaret is already paranoid about her friend might have told Teresa and Jennifer #RHONJ The girls haven’t even mentioned anything yet and Margaret is already paranoid about her friend might have told Teresa and Jennifer #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ has been dramatic since the get-go. Viewers have witnessed quite a bit of drama in the first two episodes and there is more to come as the ladies get involved in more arguments and conflicts. This time, their husbands will also be equally involved. Viewers will have to stay tuned to the series to find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

