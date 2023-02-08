"Eating the girls up": RHONJ fans support Jennifer Aydin as she calls out Dolores Catania for being "two-faced"

RHONJ season 13 episode 1, titled New Friends, Same Jersey, aired on Bravo this Tuesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Dolores Catania overheard Jennifer Aydin telling the other women that the former "disrespect[ed]" her after she "kissed her mother***king a*s." Dolores and Jennifer had also fought during the last season’s reunion, where the latter accused Dolores of not being a “good friend.”

Catania refused to accept the blame for their fight and said:

"You know what? You and I don’t agree on what a good friend is."

Jennifer hurled a lot of insults at Dolores and called her out for being “phony and two-faced.” Dolores also abused Jennifer. Before things got more heated, Bill took Jennifer home and Dolores said that she felt bad for the poor husband who has to “go home with her.” Before leaving, Jennifer told Dolores that she looked like an “old f**king handbag.”

RHONJ fans praised Jennifer for calling out Catania during the premiere.

RHONJ fans slam Dolores for being a bad friend

During the show's reunion for season 12, Margaret Josephs had remarked poorly on Jennifer and Bill's marriage. At the time, Dolores asked Jennifer to stop crying and did not support her. This led to a very intense argument between the friends, with Dolores repeatedly called Jennifer "disgusting."

She even said that she would never be friends with Jennifer again, but it looks like the two did make up after their fight. Both Jennifer and Dolores were the bridesmaids of Teresa Giudice and have commented on each other's Instagram posts.

However, following the recent feud, RHONJ fans praised Jennifer for fighting Dolores. They added that the latter was not a good friend.

BE YOU! @TonyTheeG Jennifer Aydin will VERBALLY ANNIHILATE these women when necessary! She's so skilled at it! They hate it! YES, JENNIFER!!!!! #RHONJ Jennifer Aydin will VERBALLY ANNIHILATE these women when necessary! She's so skilled at it! They hate it! YES, JENNIFER!!!!! #RHONJ https://t.co/mQnC9CVdWf

Aniyah K. Robinson @JenShahCellMate in the grass. It means you’re fake like Jennifer said. #WWHL Dolores, you being friends with both Melissa and teresa means you’re not loyal to anyone. It means you’re a snakein the grass. It means you’re fake like Jennifer said. #RHONJ Dolores, you being friends with both Melissa and teresa means you’re not loyal to anyone. It means you’re a snake 🐍 in the grass. It means you’re fake like Jennifer said. #RHONJ #WWHL

BP @yoitzbp I must admit, Jennifer is pretty good with a read #RHONJ I must admit, Jennifer is pretty good with a read #RHONJ

stac @darilynhorann #RHONJ JENNIFER ATTTTTTE DOLORES UP JENNIFER ATTTTTTE DOLORES UP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #RHONJ

kordeí 🌻 @katrrinaaa

#RHONJ Dolores 2 faced & Jennifer see that Dolores 2 faced & Jennifer see that #RHONJ

Erel H @Erel124 @JaysRealityBlog Jennifer & Teresa carried the show like always, plus the 2 newbies look incredibly promising. So it was a brilliant start… #RHONJ @JaysRealityBlog Jennifer & Teresa carried the show like always, plus the 2 newbies look incredibly promising. So it was a brilliant start… #RHONJ

Dalucy02 @LUCY02_NYC @JenniferAydin I thought it was great. I’m team Jennifer. You were not wrong in telling Dolores she is not a real friend because she has never been a real friend to Teresa either #RHONJ @JenniferAydin I thought it was great. I’m team Jennifer. You were not wrong in telling Dolores she is not a real friend because she has never been a real friend to Teresa either #RHONJ

What else happened on the RHONJ season 13 premiere?

Bravo's description of the episode, titled New Friends, Same Jersey, read:

"When Melissa throws a 1980s-inspired roller-skating party, Teresa takes the opportunity to mend fences with Margaret, not her brother; while Dolores draws boundaries with Frank and her new man, Jennifer struggles to move forward from past offenses."

This week on RHONJ, Teresa celebrated her 50th birthday but her brother Joe and his wife Melissa decided not to attend the party. Teresa and Melissa got into a heated argument at the previous season’s reunion. Melissa hosted a summer kickoff party with the 80s theme.

Friends Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda were also introduced to the cast. Teresa invited Margaret to her house to sort things out and to share how she was hurt by everyone spreading rumors about her fiancé Luis. They decided not to hold grudges over past events.

Fresh episodes of RHONJ season 13 air on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

