Meet RHONJ season 13 newcomer Danielle Cabral’s husband Nate

Nate Cabral, aka Nathan, the husband of reality celeb Danielle Cabral, is set to feature as a new entrant in Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13.

Since Nate's wife is the new entrant on the show, he is rumored to be featured in the most recent season. Danielle Cabral has a lot going on and is close friends with RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice.

Season 13 will feature the new housewives in a completely different scenario where the Giudice-Gorga tensions will flare up as the season progresses.

Nate Cabral is an entrepreneur who featured in an HGTV reality series

Nathan Cabral was a Massachusetts-based electrician who met Staten Island, NY girl Danielle in Los Angeles 11 years ago. Back then, she was a newbie in the world of glitz and glamor and had made a name for herself by featuring in MTV's True Life.

The duo got married on September 14, 2012, at the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden, and they have been together to date. The couple decided to relocate to New Jersey and had two children, a son, Dominic, and a daughter, Valentina.

Nate is the owner of the home security business Flash Security Inc. It specializes in CCTV, access control, fire and burglar alarms, and AV automation. The company's goal is to supply families and companies in New Jersey and the nearby areas with expert security systems.

Nate Cabral has also featured alongside his better half and RHONJ star Danielle in the remodeling of their New Jersey home in 2014's DIY series Family Under Construction on the HGTV Network. The former obtained a diploma in electrical studies from Diman Regional Vocational and Technical High School in Fall River. Currently, he works for Stanley Security in Queens as a project manager.

Nate celebrating Father's day with his son Dominic and daughter Valentina (Image via Instagram/ @daniellecabralofficial)

When Nate isn't running his business, taking care of his family, or acting as a husband and father, he spends his free time reviewing his wife's blog articles to make sure she makes her point clearly and avoids overusing profanity and grammatical errors. He does so because he cares for his wife.

Nathan is so avidly passionate about being a dad that he coaches his son's baseball team. He contributes what he can by giving time to coach his kid and his team.

What to expect in RHONJ season 13

The RHONJ ladies have undergone some adjustments in this season. Since Jackie Goldschneider is now simply a "friend" of the series while she recovers from her eating disorder, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin have all returned as full-time cast members.

The new RHONJ season 13 is anticipated to be dominated by a dispute between the Giudice and Gorga families. The absence of Teresa's brother and sister-in-law during her wedding to Luis Ruelas has left fans wondering why. Additionally, Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler will be the new housewife entrants in this season.

The show's synopsis states:

"After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo TV network.

