“Stay in your lane”: RHONJ star Melissa Gorga responds to BravoCon incident where Jennifer Aydin threw drinks at her husband Joe

RHONJ (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) cast member Melissa Gorga has opened up about the BravoCon incident where her co-star Jennifer Aydin threw drinks at her husband Joe during a verbal spat in a New York City hotel lobby.

Their altercation came after Jennifer said that Gorga's future at RHONJ was hanging by a thread amid their feud with Teresa Giudice during one of the panels on BravoCon. She even claimed that Gorga was "holding on for dear life."

Mellisa spoke about the incident on her On Display podcast, explaining how the entire drama started and the aftermath of it. RHONJ star said:

“First of all, stay in your lane. Second of all, I’m not sure which show you’re watching.”

RHONJ stars Melissa and Jennifer's argument had gotten out of control

The trio, Jennifer, Melissa, and her husband Joe, ran into one another in the lobby of the Gansevoort Hotel post-BravoCon. During that time, Melissa and her husband were standing by the front doors of the lobby and chatting with the cast members of Family Karma.

During this time, Jennifer walked by, and the trio had a war of words. As a result, Jennifer threw ice water on them, but it missed the mark and ended up all over their bodyguard instead.

On this week's episode of the On Display podcast, featuring celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, Melissa narrated her side of the story, explaining how the altercation started. She said:

“We’re standing in the lobby it’s now 1 a.m. on Saturday night with Joe…all of a sudden [Aydin] comes in, goes to walk by me and gives me this snarky stare in my eyes. I just look at her and I go, ‘Keep moving wannabe, come on loser just keep walking, there’s the elevator’.”

The comments by the RHONJ businesswoman made Jennifer furious, who then started screaming at her. She said:

“She did not like that. She starts screaming and yelling that I said that…she’s cursing, she’s saying all these things. I’m like, ‘Oh s**t. I should have known better that this was gonna happen.’ Now it’s like embarrassing.”

At this point, Melissa's secretary intervened and tried to stop the argument, but things got out of control after Jennifer overheard Joe calling her a "dirty b*tch." She narrated the incident, saying:

“She freaked out that [my assistant] said that. Joe is now seeing her freak out and said, ‘I don’t even know how this dirty b***h is on this show.’”

Jennifer reacted after listening to Joe's words, prompting her to throw her drink at them.

“Now she tries to throw a drink on the guy I work with. She threw it all over the lobby, it got all over the security guard. Now it’s really a scene, it looks terrible.”

After the altercation, Jennifer was then escorted up to her room.

Later, Melissa even slammed Jennifer for claiming that she felt "attacked" and "threatened" in the absence of her husband, Bill Aydin. She said:

“There are people out there who legit do feel that every day. You can’t claim to feel that way when you have two bodyguards standing next to you.”

The viral video even irked Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen, who called the whole incident "gross."

Poll : 0 votes