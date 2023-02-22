"The math has to math": Joe Gorga's outburst towards Luis Ruelas on RHONJ leaves fans frustrated

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while also engaging in serious conversations surrounding personal issues, relationship troubles, scandals, rumors and fractured friendships among others. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Joe Gorga was upset about Melissa's family not being invited to Teresa and Luis' wedding. He addressed concerns about the same to Luis but it ultimately led to an extremely heated and angry response from Joe, which fans didn't approve of. One tweeted:

Island Girl🌺 @datlife808 So Joe doesn’t want to make peace with Teresa BUT he wants Melissa to be in her wedding and Melissa’s family to be there who talk poorly about her. It just doesn’t work like that lil Joe. The math has to math. #RHONJ So Joe doesn’t want to make peace with Teresa BUT he wants Melissa to be in her wedding and Melissa’s family to be there who talk poorly about her. It just doesn’t work like that lil Joe. The math has to math. #RHONJ https://t.co/jrVPvthcNC

The Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have also voiced their opinions on social media. Cast members include Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider returned to the series as a friend of the housewives alongside newbie Jennifer Fessler.

RHONJ season 13 episode 3 documented tension between Gorga-Giudice families

Tonight's episode of RHONJ began with Teresa and Melissa making amends. When the former invited her sister-in-law to be a part of the wedding, Melissa denied the invitation. However, she also confessed to being okay with not being a bridesmaid. While it looked like all the drama had died down, there was only more to come.

Later on in the episode, Teresa, Luis and her two daughters Gia and Gabriella sat down to discuss Melissa and Joe's On Display podcast. In the podcast, the Gorga couple discussed how they were supportive of Teresa's daughters while she was in prison. However, Gia and Gabriella both felt that it was a sensitive time period, with Gia noting that Joe and Melissa were only there for them when the cameras were rolling.

Meanwhile, Melissa's family were seen paying a visit to the Gorgas on this week's RHONJ episode when Joe found out that they weren't invited to the wedding. Joe noted that for his wedding, he had invited Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice's family and wondered why his sister couldn't do the same. He also confessed that his sister's now-husband Luis didn't try to diffuse the situation but only made it worse.

Joe decided to talk to Luis at the boys night. When the househusbands gathered to have dinner, he took the opportunity to address his concerns. Joe was upset at Melissa's family for not being invited the wedding, and felt that it was a "slap in the face." Luis, for his part, brought up the podcast comments that Melissa and Joe had made previously.

Joe clarified that he and his wife were present in his sister's life and took care of her daughters when Teresa was in prison. Luis, however, explained that the girls had raised issues about the same. This evoked an extremely strong, angry reaction from Joe on RHONJ.

He told Luis:

"You've been there a minute..you should be embarassed to even bring that up. You're not a man bro...you're a f***ing p***y, you know why bro?"

Joe's comments got even more heated while Luis maintained his stance. It was after the former banged the table in anger, Luis asked him to calm down and talk it out with Teresa as the two had unresolved issues. Joe, however, considered it a waste of time as he felt no good could come out of the conversation.

Fans slam Joe Gorga for his behavior on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Joe's comments. Check out what they have to say.

Barefoot Cuntessa @bitchybybravo

Joe Gorga is complete trash and I cannot believe people support this miniature caveman. #RHONJ Joe Gorga is complete trash and I cannot believe people support this miniature caveman. #RHONJ https://t.co/SlY0pCQ10s

Becca @ImWatchingBravo Don’t anyone dare accuse these girls of lying cause Joe’s own father screamed at him for not visiting and Gabriella wouldn’t get involved unless needed #RHONJ Don’t anyone dare accuse these girls of lying cause Joe’s own father screamed at him for not visiting and Gabriella wouldn’t get involved unless needed #RHONJ https://t.co/0mWvbe6zgX

BravoPsychology @PsychologyBravo Imagine if Louie talked about women the way Joe gorga or Marge’s rat of a husband do? Where’s the outrage from Marge towards the real problematic men? #RHONJ Imagine if Louie talked about women the way Joe gorga or Marge’s rat of a husband do? Where’s the outrage from Marge towards the real problematic men? #RHONJ https://t.co/1xc5oSZcHP

coyotepretty77 @coyotepretty77 Joe DOES NOT want to make up with his sister because then he won’t have a story line. PERIOD! @Teresa_Giudice just needs to move on with her life and pretended they don’t exists JS #RHONJ Joe DOES NOT want to make up with his sister because then he won’t have a story line. PERIOD! @Teresa_Giudice just needs to move on with her life and pretended they don’t exists JS #RHONJ

Reality Ashhole @RealityAshhole Joe Gorga premeditating how he’s going to attack Louie at guy’s night when he could literally call him any time, shows what a loser Joe is #RHONJ Joe Gorga premeditating how he’s going to attack Louie at guy’s night when he could literally call him any time, shows what a loser Joe is #RHONJ

ᑎIᑕOᒪE TᕼOᗰᗩᔕ @mrspthomas23 Joe gorga started this fight . As soon as Louis walked in, Joe attacked him #RHONJ Joe gorga started this fight . As soon as Louis walked in, Joe attacked him #RHONJ

IG Jadore992 @Manofsteel_xk At this point, Joe keeps throwing out excuses to be mad and seeing what sticks. Him and his wife are conniving, manipulative, and EXHAUSTING. Teresa is finally over it, and Louie is speaking up and out. #RHONJ At this point, Joe keeps throwing out excuses to be mad and seeing what sticks. Him and his wife are conniving, manipulative, and EXHAUSTING. Teresa is finally over it, and Louie is speaking up and out. #RHONJ

This is why I Rock! @ItsKingsWorld Joe taking out his anger on Luis is not gonna help the situation. He gets angry too quickly about things but I understand how he feels #RHONJ Joe taking out his anger on Luis is not gonna help the situation. He gets angry too quickly about things but I understand how he feels #RHONJ https://t.co/l4X5KGWraa

Season 13 of RHONJ has been a dramatic watch so far. With the season only in its beginning stages, viewers will have to be ready to witness more drama, conflicts and confrontations in the upcoming weeks. Will the issues be resolved or will it create even more differences between the cast? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

