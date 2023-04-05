What happened between Dolores Catania and Dina Manzo? Feud explained as the latter's name pops up on RHONJ season 13

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while also engaging themselves in serious conversations surrounding family issues, marital dynamics, personal relationships, strained friendships and many more, creating a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Melissa found out that Dolores and Jennifer were asked to be bridesmaids at Teresa and Luis' wedding but not her. This disappointed the star. She explained how Dolores wasn't even invited to their engagement party because former cast member Dina Manzo was invited.

Over the years, after Dolores and Dina were together on the show, they had a falling out. In tonight's episode, the former maintained her silence on her relationship with her former castmate. Dina departed the series in 2015.

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for over a decade and has only grown in popularity. OG Housewives making their return to season 13 includes Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, and friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler.

A look back at Dolores Catania and Dina Manzo's feud on RHONJ

Dolores Catania joined RHONJ in 2016 and bonded with OG housewife Dina Manzo. The duo were revealed to be friends even before the former joined as a full-time cast member. However, friction soon developed between the two after the former castmate addressed her concerns over Dolores speaking ill about her ex-husband Thomas Manzo (Tommy).

According to Reality Blurb, Dina appeared on the Jeff Lewis Live Sirius XM show and explained the incident that led to the housewives fallout. Apparently, the ladies were on a vacation which was being paid by Tommy, but she heard Dolores speaking badly about the former couple.

"She (Dolores) didn’t know that I could hear the conversation like the cell phone was loud. He was trashing Tommy and his brother, and she was like ‘Yeah, yeah. They ain’t no good.’ And here I am hearing the whole thing. It turned me off so much... That’s what made me take a step back from our relationship."

The dynamics between the RHONJ housewives got even more tense after Dina and her husband David Cartin's house were broken into and they were assaulted by someone orchestrated by her ex-husband Tommy.

As per Distractify's report, Dina and Dolores' friendship came to an unfortunate end after the latter and sister Caroline Manzo wrote character letters for Tommy.

Melissa finds out Dolores and Jennifer have been asked to be bridesmaids on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw Melissa conveying her frustrations after Dolores and Jennifer revealed that they were asked to be bridesmaids at Teresa and Luis' wedding. Apparently, Teresa had a vision during one of her meditation sessions where she saw Dolores and Jennifer walking down the aisle.

Melissa noted that Dolores wasn't even invited to the engagement party. She believes that the latter was only invited because Dina Manzo opted out of attendance.

“I hear Louie and Dina’s man have an argument over business, these two are no longer friends. All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Dolores, I was meditating...So convenient, that meditation moment."

Earlier, Joe Gorga revealed that Teresa's now-husband Luis had a fallout with Dina's husband David Cantin. This resulted in sourness between Dina and Teresa.

Season 13 of RHONJ is getting heated with every passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast will be seen getting into even more complicated dynamics that will rock their dynamic and put many relationships to test. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out if they make it through.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

