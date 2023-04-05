"Let her know, Paul": RHONJ fans side with Paul over his concerns about Frank and Dolores' relationship 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while also engaging themselves in conflicts, confrontations and heated arguments, jeopardizing a lot of relationships. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Dolores' boyfriend Paul Connell raised concerns about his girlfriend's relationship with her ex-husband Frank Catania. He also stated that the latter needed to "grow up." While Dolores maintained that her ex was only worried about a change in their dynamic, fans agreed with Paul. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for over a decade and has earned its fair share of criticism and popularity. Cast members of season 13 include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, and friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler.

Dolores and Paul discuss about Frank on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast continuing their professional and personal lives. Dolores was seen spending quality time with boyfriend Paul Connell when the duo sat down to discuss her relationship with her ex-husband Frank Catania.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Coffee Talk, reads:

"Paul tells Dolores she needs to establish boundaries with Frank; Melissa and Teresa have differing opinions of Louie's involvement in their family issues; Dolores and Jennifer attempt to mend their friendship over lunch."

The couple discussed the Gorgas' luau party when Dolores mentioned Frank addressing that it was the first time she didn't stay back at the shorehouse. She had previously mentioned to him that her current boyfriend wouldn't be comfortable staying with him, which Frank took personally.

While Dolores called it an "adjustment," Paul said:

"Frank needs to grow up. He's got Brittany who's really crazy about him, and you guys had a great relationship but it's gone."

The RHONJ star, for her part, noted that even Paul has a great relationship with his ex-wife and that Dolores and Frank were just much closer. She also told Paul that her ex-husband was not receptive to change.

Paul said:

"But it seems to me that Frank is the one who has a problem letting go of what your relationship was. Maybe he's at a point in his life where he's realized her made the biggest mistake."

In a confessional, Dolores mentioned that Frank had realized his mistake even before "walking out that door," but it was over two decades ago. She expressed that Paul needed to understand the exes' relationship better. The housewife told her boyfriend that Frank feels like he's losing a family member.

Paul suggested that she should have a one-on-one conversation with Frank to clear it all out.

Fans side with Paul during his argument with Dolores on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to side with Paul when he said Frank needed to "grow up." Check out what they have to say.

Paul is 100% right about Frank. His attachment to Dolores is unhealthy. It's fine to be close to an ex spouse, healthy even… but the degree to which Frank is freaking out over Dolores' new man when he himself has a new girlfriend is so unhealthy and damaging truly. #RHONJ

Some fans also felt that Dolores and Frank were too co-dependent on each other. Check it out.





Dolores: no one understands the dynamic me and Frank had. We do. It was called CODEPENDENCY. #RHONJ

Dolores is entirely too worried about Frank's feelings and entirely too co-dependent. Especially considering that he's the reason they aren't married anymore. After all of these years and you're STILL worried about him. The children are grown! Hang it up! #RHONJ



My husband and his ex wife are extremely close and it took me some time to get adjusted. But he respected that (just like Dolores respects how Pauline feels) and eventually we all became close. It's all about respect & it appears Frank has none. In my opinion. #RHONJ

While Dolores is drawing boundaries with Frank, she is still making excuses for him. It's weird!! #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ is getting intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will get into even more conflicts, leading to more drama for viewers. Fans will have to stay tuned to witness it all pan out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

