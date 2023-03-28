RHONJ season 13 episode 8 release date, time, and plot

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members spending time with each other, creating memories, while being involved in conflicts, confrontations, and heated arguments. Viewers can expect a lot of drama throughout the episode.

Episode 8 of RHONJ will document fractures in many of the cast members' relationships. The downfall of the Gorga-Giudice dynamic has already begun, but viewers can expect to see some other major confrontations too. Meanwhile, other ladies and their husbands will also be a topic of conversation.

The upcoming episode of RHONJ season 13 will see the cast members reeling from the Gorgas' party

Season 13 of RHONJ is already very dramatic and is only going to worsen in the upcoming episode.

Family issues, fractured friendships, rumors, scandals, and gossip have all taken center stage as the cast navigated their way around each other. Some ladies have earned the title of fan favorite, while others have received a lot of flak for their behavior.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Pizza Gate, reads:

"Questions about Danielle's brother are left unanswered; Teresa and Joe reveal their unique sides of a family secret; Jackie tests Teresa's boundaries, as Rachel calls Danielle out for spreading rumors."

A few preview clips released by Bravo teased a lot of drama in the RHONJ episode. The cast members were seen reeling from a fun party at the Gorgas' shore house. Jackie, Margaret, and a few of the husbands discussed Jen and Bill Aydin's drunken behavior and noted that they "weren't doing so well."

Meanwhile, Jennifer, Teresa, Danielle, and their husbands were seen having a short breakfast before they headed out to lunch at the Fudas. Danielle was frustrated with Jackie and Margaret talking about her relationship with her brother, which was documented the previous week.

While Melissa explained that the RHONJ newcomer was disappointed, Jackie, Margaret, and Rachel thought that there was more to the story than what Danielle had shared with them. Viewers had witnessed the two newcomers bonding in the previous episode, but it looks like cracks have already been formed.

Danielle slammed Rachel for misconstruing her words, while the latter noted that her fellow newcomer hadn't shared the full story about her and her brother.

The RHONJ cast also discussed how Teresa didn't invite Melissa's mother because she'd confessed to having issues with her. Melissa, for her part, was angry at her fellow co-star for involving her mother in the dynamic.

While Margaret explained that Luis wanted to personally ask Melissa's mother, she didn't believe there were good intentions behind his actions. However, the conversation soon shifted to issues between Luis and Joe Gorga.

In a confessional, Teresa opened up about what went down between the two. The RHONJ star said:

"I'll be honest with you. There was a business dealing and my fiance lost a quarter of a million dollars. My brother came up with this idea [of a business]...that he wanted to do with me and he [Louis] put in 250K."

While confessing to speaking the truth, Teresa explained that she had denied being involved in the business. However, they spoke to their attorney and came up with 5% but Joe Gorga allegedly wanted 50%.

In another RHONJ preview clip, Teresa and Luis were seen getting into an argument with the Gorgas. Joe accused his sister of being mean and not supportive of him. She, however, felt that they were trash-talking her and not wanting to be a happy family. Teresa asked the couple to get therapy.

Cast members of season 13 include Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. Newcomers joining them include Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Friends accompanying the cast include Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new RHONJ episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

