RHONJ season 13 episode 9 release date, air time and plot

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 4, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. The upcoming episode will document the cast members spending quality time with each other while also involving themselves in drama concerning personal relationships, strained friendships and family drama. Viewers will have to wait to see how it all pans out.

Episode 9 of RHONJ will additionally see some cast members involved in a lot of serious discussions over impending issues. The past few weeks have seen significant changes in the ladies' relationships. The upcoming episode will see some castmates mending their relationships and others addressing their respective concerns.

The hit Bravo series has been on the air for over a decade and has had its fair share of criticism and popularity. The ongoing season 13 of the show saw the return of the OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs.

They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former lead castmate Jackie Goldschneider returned as a friend of the ladies, as well as newbie Jennifer Fressler.

What to expect from this week's episode of RHONJ?

Season 13 of RHONJ has showcased a lot of dynamics for viewers this time around. While some storylines have been repeated in this installment, the newcomers have brought out an element of freshness and added more complex storylines to the season. The upcoming episode will see more of these.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Coffee Talk, reads as

"Paul tells Dolores she needs to establish boundaries with Frank; Melissa and Teresa have differing opinions of Louie's involvement in their family issues; Dolores and Jennifer attempt to mend their friendship over lunch."

A few preview clips from this week's RHONJ episode tease what fans can expect. Melissa and Joe Gorga have been shown to be in the process of building their new house on the show. The clip saw the former and her daughter Antonia(16) visit the house as her husband was building the roof.

In a confessional, Melissa revealed that she finally had a vision of what the house would look like once its done. She further said:

"I'm sick of living in the Disney princess houses. That was error and I'm just ready for a new, more modern, sophisticated and a little bit classy, like my personality."

Melissa further revealed that she was putting up a few of her Envy business clothes as a pop-up for RHONJ newcomer Danielle. The Gorgas were also seen discussing the latter's outburst at their shore party.

Meanwhile, another preview clip saw Dolores Catania and boyfriend Paulie Connell. The duo discussed her ex-husband Frank's feelings about Dolores moving farther from him. Paulie expressed that Frank should move on and live his life with his current girlfriend Brittany Mattessich.

The RHONJ housewife asked her boyfriend to understand that she shares a great relationship with Frank just like he does with his ex-wife. In a confessional, Dolores said:

"Paul has a good relationship with his ex-wife. They share two boys, 21, and 17. However, Frank and I's relationship is much closer. Like not everybody is going to understand it."

Paulie, for his part, believed that Frank had issues letting go of his relationship with his ex-wife. Dolores, however, said in a confessional:

"Frank realized he made a mistake before he even walked out that door, for the record. But that was 25 years ago. Paul has to get to know us better to realize it's got nothing to do with a personal attachment to me, it's about change."

Season 13 of RHONJ has been very intense this time. As the installment progresses, the cast will be involved in even more drama as they navigate their way around existing issues. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness everything pan out in the coming weeks.

Catch the brand-new episode of RHONJ this Tuesday, April 4, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

