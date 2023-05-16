"Completely disinterested": Netizens criticize RHONY season 14 reboot trailer and new cast announcement

The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) season 14 is set to hit screens soon and the network recently dropped the trailer of the revamped show. The upcoming season will feature a new group of women set to navigate life in New York City.

The recently released trailer teased marital spews, a vacation, and several disagreements. While a few fans online are excited about the upcoming season, several individuals took to social media to criticize the revamped season.

They took to the comments section of Bravo's post and mentioned they were "completely disinterested" in the upcoming season of the show. They added that the creators should not call it RHONY anymore since it no longer seems like the Housewives franchise.

The revamped season is set to release on July 16, 2023, on Bravo.

"This is ridiculous" - Fans react to the new RHONY season 14 trailer and cast announcement

As Bravo recently dropped the trailer for the upcoming season, fans got a glimpse at the brand-new cast set to make their debut. Viewers, however, were not completely on board with the new cast and are not looking forward to the premiere of season 14.

They took to social media to express their views and one fan wondered whether they were the only one who absolutely hated the idea of a reboot. Others added that while they understood the need for a "new era," it felt awful that the show got rid of the original cast members. They called it "ageism" and noted that while Hollywood is filled with it, they didn't expect the same from Bravo.

Netizens also mentioned that there were a number of "40-something fans" that have been with the franchise since day one. They added that they did not want to watch a "bunch of young women" who they do not have anything in common with.

More about the upcoming season

The upcoming season, which is set to premiere after being off-air for nearly two years will feature a brand new cast including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

In the trailer, Whitfield states that she's a little bit like "Elizabeth Taylor" as she speaks about her love life. Taank opens up about the lack of intimacy in her marriage ever since she and her husband welcomed their twins into their lives. Things take a turn for the worse when her husband tells her that he wants to go to Vietnam as he needs some time to himself.

Season 14 was part of a two-part strategy by Bravo and Cohen. The other part of the strategy was the Legacy installment featuring former cast members of the show. However, Legacy was initially put on hold due to contractual issues and resulted in one possible cast member walking out. Legacy will now be shot as RHUGT season 5 and will feature six former cast members of RHONY.

