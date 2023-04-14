"Porsha is so nasty": Porsha's finds herself in hot water by RHUGT fans over her behavior towards Leah

RHUGT (The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3 premiered on March 23, 2023, when many housewives traveled to Thailand to make memories. The season has been full of surprises, including a lot of drama between Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeny and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams. Both cast members initially didn't get along, leading to many fights throughout the season.

In fact, it appears as though The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip has already spawned a new slew of housewives. At this point, it is obvious that Porsha Williams and Leah McSweeny have a strained relationship. With Gizelle searching for her bottle of tequila and Pepsi getting overwhelmed by all the fights and arguments, like in Tantric or Treat, there was a lot going on. In addition, something else happened that created a basis for a new conflict.

Although it wasn't the first time Leah and Porsha fought, the topic of how they started fighting and the comments they were sharing were quite interesting. It all started at the dinner table when Gizelle told Leah to ask Porsha why she doesn't like her. In response, Leah and Porsha had a full-flagged conversation about why they don't like each other.

Towards the end of the conversation, Porsha mentioned how she would change Leah's name from "Poor Leah" to "Leah, Bye," to which the Real Housewives of New York City alum replied with "Porsha, bye," and it went on for quite some time. In addition to this, Porsha accused Leah of copying her "Housewives' energy".

In the wake of this, RHUGT fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, with some even stating:

"Porsha is so nasty."

Fiona Gallagher. @Moment4Clive Porsha is so nasty towards Leah for no reason and I don’t like it #RHUGHT3 Porsha is so nasty towards Leah for no reason and I don’t like it #RHUGHT3

RHUGT star Porsha's behavior with Leah prompted fans to share their opinions on the incident

The fight between Porsha and Leah has generated much discussion among RHUGT fans. As some fans pointed out, when Porsha said bye to Leah, it made her look like a "fool." Another fan mentioned how Porsha used to be their favorite, but after this incident, they're not so sure about it after learning what she did to Leah.

TV Pop Quotes @TVpopQuotes Porsha thought she ate with that Leah bye. She looks like a whole fool #RHUGHT3 Porsha thought she ate with that Leah bye. She looks like a whole fool #RHUGHT3

KatDeSeta @KathyDeseta #RHUGHT3 I always liked Porsha until now!! What happened!! Leah is a little bit of a drag but she isn't that bad!! I'm not fun either when I'm sick. She's clearly not in a good place. Give her some grace. PS: I love Pepsi I always liked Porsha until now!! What happened!! Leah is a little bit of a drag but she isn't that bad!! I'm not fun either when I'm sick. She's clearly not in a good place. Give her some grace. PS: I love Pepsi 💕#RHUGHT3

Marc Enriquez M.Ed @MARCaENRIQUEZ



Porsha sounds like the general public. Can’t give an actual reason why she doesn’t like Leah! Leah is actually real and cool.



Porsha, BYE! I’ve always loved Porsha. But she’s doing A LOT on #RHUGHT3 Porsha sounds like the general public. Can’t give an actual reason why she doesn’t like Leah! Leah is actually real and cool.Porsha, BYE! I’ve always loved Porsha. But she’s doing A LOT on #RHUGHT3!Porsha sounds like the general public. Can’t give an actual reason why she doesn’t like Leah! Leah is actually real and cool. Porsha, BYE!

Snob @snobcollective Leah threw facts at porsha, but she couldn’t think of anything intelligent to say back! #RHUGHT3 Leah threw facts at porsha, but she couldn’t think of anything intelligent to say back! #RHUGHT3

Michael👑 @michael_hartrey #RHUGHT3 Not Leah being absolutely right about Porsha’s hypocrisy and Porsha being PISSED about it Not Leah being absolutely right about Porsha’s hypocrisy and Porsha being PISSED about it 😂😂 #RHUGHT3 https://t.co/zvPllgwhxe

Gemme Rouge @GhostRouge2 I just know if the roles were reversed and Leah was being mean to Porsha for no reason, it’d be a race issue. #RHUGHT3 I just know if the roles were reversed and Leah was being mean to Porsha for no reason, it’d be a race issue. #RHUGHT3

RHUGT (The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3: Porsha and Leah feud

In addition to Porsha mentioning how Leah copies her "Housewives' energy," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has also implied that Leah is fighting with her to get more attention on the show. Prior to this, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Porsha called Leah a "disappointment," a "snooze fest," and "judgmental." she said:

"I’m not trying to give anything away, but Leah was a disappointment for me. She and I were the only ones who kind of traveled together when we traveled there. … She and I were cool. I was like, this girl is from New York, you know? People talking about her like she’s boring."

Porsha further continued:

"She’s this, she’s that… but when I met her, I was like, she’s just laid back, you know? I was like, OK, I’m ready to get to know her and make her have fun. But once we got there, she was a freaking snooze fest! Judgmental, like, I mean– just uninterested in getting to know anybody."

Fans are enjoying the third season of RHUGT, which features the Housewives Candiace Dilliard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant from Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC), Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), Leah McSweeny from Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), and Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum Porsha Williams.

