"Porsha is so nasty": Porsha's finds herself in hot water by RHUGT fans over her behavior towards Leah

RHUGT (The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3 premiered on March 23, 2023, when many housewives traveled to Thailand to make memories. The season has been full of surprises, including a lot of drama between Real Housewives of New York City alum Leah McSweeny and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams. Both cast members initially didn't get along, leading to many fights throughout the season.
In fact, it appears as though The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip has already spawned a new slew of housewives. At this point, it is obvious that Porsha Williams and Leah McSweeny have a strained relationship. With Gizelle searching for her bottle of tequila and Pepsi getting overwhelmed by all the fights and arguments, like in Tantric or Treat, there was a lot going on. In addition, something else happened that created a basis for a new conflict.
Although it wasn't the first time Leah and Porsha fought, the topic of how they started fighting and the comments they were sharing were quite interesting. It all started at the dinner table when Gizelle told Leah to ask Porsha why she doesn't like her. In response, Leah and Porsha had a full-flagged conversation about why they don't like each other.
Towards the end of the conversation, Porsha mentioned how she would change Leah's name from "Poor Leah" to "Leah, Bye," to which the Real Housewives of New York City alum replied with "Porsha, bye," and it went on for quite some time. In addition to this, Porsha accused Leah of copying her "Housewives' energy".
In the wake of this, RHUGT fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, with some even stating:
"Porsha is so nasty."
RHUGT star Porsha's behavior with Leah prompted fans to share their opinions on the incident
The fight between Porsha and Leah has generated much discussion among RHUGT fans. As some fans pointed out, when Porsha said bye to Leah, it made her look like a "fool." Another fan mentioned how Porsha used to be their favorite, but after this incident, they're not so sure about it after learning what she did to Leah.
RHUGT (The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3: Porsha and Leah feud
In addition to Porsha mentioning how Leah copies her "Housewives' energy," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has also implied that Leah is fighting with her to get more attention on the show. Prior to this, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Porsha called Leah a "disappointment," a "snooze fest," and "judgmental." she said:
"I’m not trying to give anything away, but Leah was a disappointment for me. She and I were the only ones who kind of traveled together when we traveled there. … She and I were cool. I was like, this girl is from New York, you know? People talking about her like she’s boring."
Porsha further continued:
"She’s this, she’s that… but when I met her, I was like, she’s just laid back, you know? I was like, OK, I’m ready to get to know her and make her have fun. But once we got there, she was a freaking snooze fest! Judgmental, like, I mean– just uninterested in getting to know anybody."
Fans are enjoying the third season of RHUGT, which features the Housewives Candiace Dilliard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant from Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC), Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), Leah McSweeny from Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), and Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum Porsha Williams.