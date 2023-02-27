"A sick twisted individual": Fans outraged with Gizelle's response towards Wendy's assault incident on RHOP reunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired the second part of the seventh season reunion on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members gathering to discuss the issues that transpired during the season and address their concerns, leading to arguments, conflicts and confrontations. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the episode.
On this week's reunion episode of RHOP, Andy confronted Mia about her throwing a drink at Wendy. Andy compared the cast's reaction to Monique's assault on Candiace in season 5 and Wendy being assaulted by Mia this season.
While addressing her opinions, Gizelle explained that the two situations were completely different. While the host pointed out that it was still an assault and she didn't side with Wendy, Gizelle explained that she didn't like Wendy, so it didn't matter to her.
Fans were outraged at Gizelle's response towards the situation. One tweeted:
The cast discuss Mia and Wendy's altercation on RHOP reunion
Tonight's episode of RHOP saw Andy Cohen address the important issues that transpired during the season. One such incident happened when Mia threw her purse and a drink at Wendy during their confrontation. Speaking about the issue, Mia explained her stance. She felt that Wendy kept coming at her when she was just trying to discuss business, and that is what evoked the reaction.
Candiace, however, mentioned that it wasn't until the drink was thrown that Wendy responded with frustration. The latter was disappointed at Mia for not taking ownership of what she did wrong, even a year after the incident transpired.
Robyn was also questioned about calling Wendy "antagonistic" during the incident on RHOP. The star explained that she didn't want Wendy to fight on camera. The latter was emotionally talking about being physically assaulted by Mia and pointed out that instead of addressing the issue, Robyn only proceeded to term Wendy as antagonistic.
Host Andy Cohen then called out Ashley for flip-flopping through a fan question. Ashley helped Monique with court proceedings after she assaulted Candiace in season 5. The former castmate was far more violent than Mia and Ashley defended her, but she didn't come to Mia's defense during her altercation with Wendy.
Ashley maintained that no one came to Wendy's defense as they did with Candiace previously. Gizelle was soon questioned by RHOP fans for being hypocritical in both the incidents. While she defended Candiace when she suffered an assault from Monique, the star didn't come to Wendy's defense when she bore the assault from Mia.
Gizelle said:
"What Monique did to Candiace was completely different than the drink throwing. Candiace, I felt like, got beat up. This was a drink toss. So the two are not comparable."
Host Andy Cohen asked Gizelle to understand and recognize what Wendy went through and how she felt. The host further said:
"She [Wendy] was hurt, she got maritini thrown in her eyes, she felt violated."
Gizelle, however, was quick to respond and said:
"I don't like her. So it doesn't matter to me."
Fans react to Gizelle's statements towards Wendy being assaulted by Mia on RHOP
Fans were extremely upset with Gizelle's response to Wendy's situation. They felt like she invalidated her fellow castmate's experience. Check out what they have to say.
Season 7 has seen a lot of drama in this installment. The ladies have addressed many important issues in the two parts of the reunion episode. Viewers are set to witness one more part to go and many pending problems to be addressed. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.
Don't forget to tune in to the final part of the RHOP reunion episode on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.