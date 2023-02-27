"A sick twisted individual": Fans outraged with Gizelle's response towards Wendy's assault incident on RHOP reunion

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired the second part of the seventh season reunion on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members gathering to discuss the issues that transpired during the season and address their concerns, leading to arguments, conflicts and confrontations. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the episode.

On this week's reunion episode of RHOP, Andy confronted Mia about her throwing a drink at Wendy. Andy compared the cast's reaction to Monique's assault on Candiace in season 5 and Wendy being assaulted by Mia this season.

While addressing her opinions, Gizelle explained that the two situations were completely different. While the host pointed out that it was still an assault and she didn't side with Wendy, Gizelle explained that she didn't like Wendy, so it didn't matter to her.

Fans were outraged at Gizelle's response towards the situation. One tweeted:

Khali Jones @khalibjones Gizelle saying she reacted differently to Wendy getting assaulted because she doesn’t like her is low and reveals Gizelle’s true character. She’s a sick twisted individual. Don’t matter how pretty those green eyes are, god don’t like ugly #RHOP Gizelle saying she reacted differently to Wendy getting assaulted because she doesn’t like her is low and reveals Gizelle’s true character. She’s a sick twisted individual. Don’t matter how pretty those green eyes are, god don’t like ugly #RHOP

The cast discuss Mia and Wendy's altercation on RHOP reunion

Tonight's episode of RHOP saw Andy Cohen address the important issues that transpired during the season. One such incident happened when Mia threw her purse and a drink at Wendy during their confrontation. Speaking about the issue, Mia explained her stance. She felt that Wendy kept coming at her when she was just trying to discuss business, and that is what evoked the reaction.

Candiace, however, mentioned that it wasn't until the drink was thrown that Wendy responded with frustration. The latter was disappointed at Mia for not taking ownership of what she did wrong, even a year after the incident transpired.

Robyn was also questioned about calling Wendy "antagonistic" during the incident on RHOP. The star explained that she didn't want Wendy to fight on camera. The latter was emotionally talking about being physically assaulted by Mia and pointed out that instead of addressing the issue, Robyn only proceeded to term Wendy as antagonistic.

Host Andy Cohen then called out Ashley for flip-flopping through a fan question. Ashley helped Monique with court proceedings after she assaulted Candiace in season 5. The former castmate was far more violent than Mia and Ashley defended her, but she didn't come to Mia's defense during her altercation with Wendy.

Ashley maintained that no one came to Wendy's defense as they did with Candiace previously. Gizelle was soon questioned by RHOP fans for being hypocritical in both the incidents. While she defended Candiace when she suffered an assault from Monique, the star didn't come to Wendy's defense when she bore the assault from Mia.

(Future) Nurse Jarred 🩺 @RealityTvJarred And this is why I will NEVER feel bad when someone throws a low blow at gizelle. A vile hypocrite. #RHOP And this is why I will NEVER feel bad when someone throws a low blow at gizelle. A vile hypocrite. #RHOP https://t.co/XdxjOSzPv6

Gizelle said:

"What Monique did to Candiace was completely different than the drink throwing. Candiace, I felt like, got beat up. This was a drink toss. So the two are not comparable."

Host Andy Cohen asked Gizelle to understand and recognize what Wendy went through and how she felt. The host further said:

"She [Wendy] was hurt, she got maritini thrown in her eyes, she felt violated."

Gizelle, however, was quick to respond and said:

"I don't like her. So it doesn't matter to me."

Fans react to Gizelle's statements towards Wendy being assaulted by Mia on RHOP

Fans were extremely upset with Gizelle's response to Wendy's situation. They felt like she invalidated her fellow castmate's experience. Check out what they have to say.

The Ordinary Beyoncé (Doc/Jefa/Queen) @Sxy_NtheCity Gizelle opening her mouth to invalidate Wendy’s experience says everything about her as a person. I can’t believe this was yall’s first lady. She can go straight to hell. #RHOP #RHOP Reunion Gizelle opening her mouth to invalidate Wendy’s experience says everything about her as a person. I can’t believe this was yall’s first lady. She can go straight to hell. #RHOP #RHOPReunion

Diemen @cherrryemojii Gizelle is trying to invalidate wendys experience by saying werent yall bumping Vjayjays, but wasn't she hugging chris after he made her feel so uncomfortable...double standards are crazy #RHOP Gizelle is trying to invalidate wendys experience by saying werent yall bumping Vjayjays, but wasn't she hugging chris after he made her feel so uncomfortable...double standards are crazy #RHOP

Mihrimah| FS | Xanaxyra Targaryen🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS Gizelle and Mia need to be fired. Period. To just be so apathetic to Wendy’s assault and un remorseful that even Andy is like Gizelle please understand….. foul nasty mfs the both of them #rhop Gizelle and Mia need to be fired. Period. To just be so apathetic to Wendy’s assault and un remorseful that even Andy is like Gizelle please understand….. foul nasty mfs the both of them #rhop https://t.co/pz81XnU7zN

BIG DOM. 🤑 @legallybombb anybody who stans gizelle after this is just as disgusting as her. she don’t like wendy because of how wendy ate her up after gizelle attacked her marriage… and she also can’t say mia was wrong just off the strength of not liking wendy?? disgusting! #RHOP anybody who stans gizelle after this is just as disgusting as her. she don’t like wendy because of how wendy ate her up after gizelle attacked her marriage… and she also can’t say mia was wrong just off the strength of not liking wendy?? disgusting! #RHOP

Jaclynn K. @jaclynn_k Giselle saying that she doesn’t care that Wendy got assaulted because she doesn’t like her may be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. #RHOP #RHOP reunion Giselle saying that she doesn’t care that Wendy got assaulted because she doesn’t like her may be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. #RHOP #RHOPreunion

Cameron @candii_cam I’m glad Gizelle finally admitted that she didn’t care that Wendy got assaulted. Am evil mean woman to the core #RHOP I’m glad Gizelle finally admitted that she didn’t care that Wendy got assaulted. Am evil mean woman to the core #RHOP

les🐝 @elleeinnbee The fact that Giselle dislikes Wendy to the point that she is willing to turn a blind eye, *and rejoice* in someone/something causing her harm is not at all a surprise, but it is sad af. Jealousy in its purest form. #rhop The fact that Giselle dislikes Wendy to the point that she is willing to turn a blind eye, *and rejoice* in someone/something causing her harm is not at all a surprise, but it is sad af. Jealousy in its purest form. #rhop

Smoky Greenwood @flustrated41 #RHOP Gizelle openly admitting she excused the violence toward Wendy because she doesn’t like her was disgusting. #RHOP Gizelle openly admitting she excused the violence toward Wendy because she doesn’t like her was disgusting.

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 The hatred Robyn and Gizelle have for Wendy will never sit right in my spirit. There is truly something wrong with those girls #RHOP The hatred Robyn and Gizelle have for Wendy will never sit right in my spirit. There is truly something wrong with those girls #RHOP https://t.co/xnuKmEsM8G

Mihrimah| FS | Xanaxyra Targaryen🪬🤲 @Mihrimah_FS Gizelle and mia saying it’s okay Wendy got assaulted cause we don’t like her wtf this excuse doesn’t play at all especially if Wendy took it to court which she should have! How tf dare y’all saying she deserved it?!What is wrong with y’all wanting Wendy and Candiace beat on? #rhop Gizelle and mia saying it’s okay Wendy got assaulted cause we don’t like her wtf this excuse doesn’t play at all especially if Wendy took it to court which she should have! How tf dare y’all saying she deserved it?!What is wrong with y’all wanting Wendy and Candiace beat on?#rhop https://t.co/UFSMD9ZBdO

Dom 🥂 @718domonique Damn dawg, Gizelle hates Wendy. It’s giving colourism. IDGAF block me if you mad #RHOP Damn dawg, Gizelle hates Wendy. It’s giving colourism. IDGAF block me if you mad #RHOP

Is BITCH better? @JunkiesReality Gizelle, are you ok??? Your tacky petty self is looking like a fool. You’re out here openly hating Wendy and co-signing her getting abused is just wrong. 🤡 #RHOP Gizelle, are you ok??? Your tacky petty self is looking like a fool. You’re out here openly hating Wendy and co-signing her getting abused is just wrong. 🤡 #RHOP https://t.co/e1QMc8VfuE

Let It Be @trene_r That whole scene was rough. Giselle is trash for condemning Monique but supporting Mia because she dislikes Wendy. #RHOP That whole scene was rough. Giselle is trash for condemning Monique but supporting Mia because she dislikes Wendy. #RHOP

Lightly Fried Filet @TheFineFeminine Gizelle was so disgusting for saying that about Wendy. I’d have to hate your guts fr to see you be violated and say idc with such conviction. I wouldn’t film with her going forward if I was Wendy. #RHOP Gizelle was so disgusting for saying that about Wendy. I’d have to hate your guts fr to see you be violated and say idc with such conviction. I wouldn’t film with her going forward if I was Wendy. #RHOP

The Peach Report @ThePeachReport



Gizelle: “I don’t like her, so it doesn’t matter to me.”



And that right there is what’s wrong with the cast. No sisterhood. Andy: “You’re saying that Chris made you feel a certain way. Okay, so listen to her. She felt a certain way. She got a martini thrown in her eyes.”Gizelle: “I don’t like her, so it doesn’t matter to me.”And that right there is what’s wrong with the cast. No sisterhood. #RHOP Andy: “You’re saying that Chris made you feel a certain way. Okay, so listen to her. She felt a certain way. She got a martini thrown in her eyes.”Gizelle: “I don’t like her, so it doesn’t matter to me.”And that right there is what’s wrong with the cast. No sisterhood. #RHOP

Diamond @dbrailzzz

#RHOP #RhopReunion Gizelle admitting that she didn’t care that Wendy was assaulted simply because she doesn’t like her is insaneeeeee. Woahhhh Gizelle admitting that she didn’t care that Wendy was assaulted simply because she doesn’t like her is insaneeeeee. Woahhhh #RHOP #RhopReunion

Season 7 has seen a lot of drama in this installment. The ladies have addressed many important issues in the two parts of the reunion episode. Viewers are set to witness one more part to go and many pending problems to be addressed. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the final part of the RHOP reunion episode on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

