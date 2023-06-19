The Witcher season 3 cast list and characters explored

The Witcher Season 3 will consist of eight episodes and air in two parts. Part 1 will have five episodes and will be available on Netflix on June 29, 2023. Part 2 will include the final three episodes and will be available on the streaming service on July 27, 2023.

The show takes place on a fictitious landmass known as the Continent. It focuses on the exploits of three primary characters, namely Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg.

To note, the aforementioned characters will be portrayed by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra respectively. Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Mimî M. Khayisa, Anna Shaffer, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Mahesh Jadu, Tom Canton, Mecia Simson, and Kim Bodnia form the rest of the cast.

The Witcher also sees several faces who appear in recurring roles.

The Witcher season 3: Who will star in the upcoming season?

1) Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Cavill's Geralt of Rivia is a legendary character. He has been loved by fans all over the world. Known as a "witcher", he possesses magical powers which he uses to fight monsters.

Unfortunately, this will be the last time we will see the actor portraying The Witcher character as he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the next season. Cavill mentioned it on his Instagram, writing:

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf."

2) Freya Allan as Ciri, Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon

Ciri is the crown princess of Cintra in The Witcher. Queen Calanthe is her grandmother and Pavetta is her mother. The blood of the Elder flows in her veins and she is destined to be with Geralt.

In an interview with Radio Times, Freya Allan revealed that she was very hard on herself while playing the role.

"I think before season one came out, I got very harsh on myself. I was growing into a sort of woman, basically, and I think that I wasn’t very confident. You know, in the series, I’d been made to look like a 12-year-old. They bleached my eyebrows. They covered my face in white paste every day," she had said.

3) Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Yennefer of Vengerberg is an extremely powerful sorceress in The Witcher and the true love of the witcher, i.e. Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia. She even serves as a mother figure to Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon.

In an interview with The Gamer, the actress shared her experience playing Yennefer of Vengerberg:

"I felt a lack of pressure because I knew we were focusing on Yennefer’s backstory. I could bring in whatever we wanted as a team to make her into the icon that everyone loves, someone who I don't think we see the whole of. We get that opportunity in this series. I hope the fans really enjoyed delving into that and seeing what's behind that stern, cold exterior," she shared.

Anya Chalotra is also known for playing Jennifer Ashman on Wanderlust.

