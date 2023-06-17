"Pretty uncomfortable": When Liam Hemsworth explained why kissing Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games was tough

In a 2014 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, actor Liam Hemsworth got candid with his reply to a Twitter question. When asked by Fallon what was Hemsworth’s most awkward scene to shoot in The Hunger Games films, he admitted that anytime he had to kiss Jennifer Lawrence in the film, it was an uncomfortable moment for him because of her intentional food choices right before the kissing scenes.

“When you look at it on the outside it looks like a great picture. She’s one of my best friends, I love her. But, if we had a kissing scene she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting. Right before the scene, she’ll be like ‘I had tuna or I had garlic and I didn’t brush my teeth.’ And I’d be like fantastic, can’t wait to get in there and taste it,” Hemsworth revealed.

Jennifer Lawrence’s wit is not new to the world and definitely not to her co-star Liam Hemsworth. In a 2016 interview on The Graham Norton Show, the actor elaborated on Jennifer’s sense of humor and unfiltered talk. He said that Jennifer Lawrence always brimmed with confidence to say the most outlandish things. Liam Hemsworth also shared:

“She often, right before a take, would turn to me and ask me if I liked having s*x with kangaroos -- anything along those lines. You never really know what's going to come out of her mouth.”

When compelled to answer what Hemsworth had to say about that, he replied with an affirmative comeback and jokingly said that it’s what Australians did! Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth share a great bond on-screen as co-stars as well as off-screen as great friends.

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence also shared a kiss off-screen

In a 2015 interview with Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live with Andy, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she shared an off-screen kiss with co-star Liam Hemsworth. When Andy Cohen asked her in his Plead the Fifth Round whether the rumors about PDA between her and Liam were true, the actress agreed.

“Liam and I grew up together. … Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” said Lawrence, while laughing.

Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth (Image via Getty)

There had been several rumors about Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence dating, but neither have confirmed such baseless reports. In a 2014 interview with Nylon, Jennifer Lawrence elaborated on her friendship with Liam Hemsworth, which began blossoming on the sets of Hunger Games.

Lawrence shared that it was difficult for her to believe that Liam was her best friend. She also appreciated the many qualities she admires in Liam:

"I guess the thing that surprised me is that I would never expect to ever have a man this good-looking ever be my best friend, I just would never assume those things could happen, but he is. He's the most wonderful, lovable, family-oriented, sweet, hilarious, amazing guy," said Lawrence.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress also expressed that she has learned a lot from Liam on how to be tough and not shy away from taking a stand for herself:

“He actually taught me how to be fair and to stand up for myself. It's my biggest weakness: negotiating. I'm a wimp about standing up for myself and Liam is always fair. He's always on time, he's always doing his job, and he's good about making sure that things stay fair. He's teaching me to toughen up a little bit.”

In the past, Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence’s friendship has led to hopes of a future relationship, but that didn't happen. In fact, Jennifer Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney in 2019 and the couple welcomed their first child in March 2023.

On the other hand, Liam has been in a happy relationship with Gabriella Brooks for over three years now, after he split from his ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

