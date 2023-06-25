Secret Chef release date, air time, and plot on Hulu

Hulu is introducing a brand new reality cooking competition series, Secret Chef. It is all set to release all its 10 episodes on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 3 am ET.

The new show will bring suspense, drama, and twists to the cooking competition. It will document a total of 10 diverse cheftestants battling it out and creating incredible dishes to keep moving forward until one of them wins the coveted title.

Secret Chef will feature 10 contestants from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences competing against each other in what can be termed as per the show's official synopsis as "a sly twist and playful turn on the food competition series."

While the chefs will not be critiqued by a set of judges in a panel like usual, they will have to mark each other's dishes.

Hulu's Secret Chef is bringing a brand new format to viewers

Unlike usual cooking competitions on television, Secret Chef on Hulu will have no judges tasting the contestants' dishes and giving their feedback.

Instead, it will be the chefs themselves who will rank each other's dishes. The show will feature 10 contestants from all walks of life, whose identities will be concealed, and the only thing made visible to the other chefs will be the food they make.

The unscripted series is created by Executive Producer and chef David Chang. The contestants appearing on the series include a wide variety of people - professional chefs, home cooks, and social media influencers.

In every episode, they will be seen participating in different challenges, which will only get tougher as the installment goes on and the finish line comes closer.

There are several added twists that promise to make Secret Chef better than other reality cooking competitions on television. All the 10 chosen contestants will be isolated "in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts."

The synopsis further states that the chefs will be guided through the different challenges by a “mischievous animated talking hat."

The contestants will have to cook secretly and taste and grade each other's dishes in isolation as well. With no judges present, their fate lies in each other's hands and in their respective talents. Any low grades or unusual favoritism might land them in trouble with fellow competitors, stirring up drama.

The Secret Chef contestants will have their own rooms where they will receive messages from the animated hat. The hat will also communicate with them through phone calls from the common room, which according to the official trailer, has a big dining table. The participants will cook, taste, and grade in secret.

The winner of the series takes home the coveted title and a grand cash prize of $100,000. Each chef will be assigned their own alias, which will distinguish them from fellow contestants, and will become their identity for the rest of the competition. Meanwhile, they will also try to figure out each other's real selves, turning it into a big game of deception.

The official trailer for the show mentions:

"Deception has never been so delicious."

Check out which contestants will be competing on Hulu's Secret Chef.

Alexa Santos - Fort Lauderdale, Florida Anthony Bar - Los Angeles, California Anthony Langston - Denton, Texas Danielle Harris - Washington, D.C. Jazmin Tyler - Santa Monica, California Joshua Walbolt - Union, New Jersey Leon Brunson - Tallahassee, Florida Poonam Ribadia - Brooklyn, New York Stephenie Simmons - Seattle, Washington Sydney Buck - Queens, New York

Secret Chef on Hulu will drop all 10 episodes of the series on its premiere day, giving viewers their own binge-watch session. The show is produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, Vox Media Studios, and Majordomo Media. Patrick J. Doody is the showrunner and executive producer.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Wednesday, June 29, 2023, at 3 am ET on Hulu.

Poll : 0 votes