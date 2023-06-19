Meet the three judges of The Great American Recipe season 2

The Great American Recipe returns with a new season featuring talented contestants showcasing their cultures and recipes. Throughout this season, the contestants will encounter more challenging tasks as they navigate the competition. The goal will be to make the most of the time and impress the judges and stand out from the other contestants.

In addition to Alejandra Ramos hosting the show once again, some of the finest chefs will judge the show: Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot. The nine contestants who will take part in The Great American Recipe include Abbe Odenwalder, Brad Mahlo, Khela Brewer, Leanna Pierre, Maria Givens, Salmah Hack, Michael Thomas, Ted Pappa, and Relle Lum.

The second season of The Great American Recipe will air on PBS on June 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Jilly Pearce, president of Objective Media Group America, has shared what fans can expect from the upcoming season of the show. According to him:

“In Season 1, we experienced the culinary legacies of home cooks from the Midwest to Mexico. This season, our cooks traveled from all over the country to share their stories and most treasured recipes, from Native American bison short ribs to Hawaiian loco moco to Guyanese chicken curry.”

Aside from him, Steve Humble, Vice President of Content at VPM, shared:

“Being able to share the participants' touching personal stories through food is something we can all relate to. We found another batch of amazing home cooks from around the country, and we can’t wait to share another amazing array of dishes and family recipes with our audience.”

Leah Cohen will be one of the veteran chefs to judge The Great American Recipe season 2

1) Leah Cohen

Prior to season 2, Leah judged season 1 of The Great American Recipe. She currently owns two restaurants - Pig & Khao and Piggyback NYC. She has also written a book titled Lemongrass & Lime, sharing her culinary knowledge with her readers. Having grown up among Filipino and Romanian-Jewish families, Leah has always been exposed to heritage and cultural recipes.

This led her to learn both cultures' cuisines and embrace her own style of cooking. Moreover, it was her mother and grandmother who introduced her to the art of cooking when she used to cook chicken adobo, brisket, and matzo balls with them growing up. Leah completed her education from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

2) Tiffany Derry

Tiffany Derry returns as a judge for season 2 of The Great American Recipe after judging season 1. She is the co-founder of T2D Concepts and the owner of Tiffany Derry Concepts. Tiffancy is originally from Texas and has been selected as a finalist for the James Beard Award 2022.

Like Leah, she also owns a restaurant called Roots Southern Table in the US. Growing up, she knew she wanted to be a chef and started working when she was 15. Her education was completed at the Art Institute of Houston, after which she appeared on shows like Cutthroat Kitchen and Hungry Investors.

3) Graham Elliot

Graham Elliot will also return for season 2 of The Great American Recipe. As a "navy brat," Elliot has traveled to many places across the globe. Along that journey, he has gained much knowledge about culture and heritage in cooking. Johnson & Wales University was the institution where he completed his studies.

Aside from this, his hard work has earned him a household name in the culinary world and three James Beard nominations. In his opinion, food can be associated with words like "creativity" and "expression," which also happens to describe him at that given point in time.

"Food to me, in one word, is 'creativity' or 'expression.' It’s simply, 'this is who I am at this point in time, and this is what I want to cook for you.'"

PBS will broadcast the new season of The Great American Recipe on June 19 at 9 pm ET.

