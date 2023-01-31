Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World on PBS: Release date, air time, plot, and more

The highly awaited docu-series Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World is all set to make its arrival exclusively on PBS this Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Written and narrated by Public Enemy's leader Chuck D, the artist has also produced the upcoming series alongside Wilfred Spears, James Joseph McDonald, and Lorrie Boula. The docuseries has been made in partnership with the BBC and PBS.

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World chronicles "the emotions, experiences, and expressions of Black and Brown communities" through Hip Hop

Where and when to watch Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

The highly anticipated documentary series will be released on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, exclusively on PBS. The airtime of the docuseries premiere is 9 pm ET. Viewers will be able to catch the documentary series on PBS Network and the PBS App.

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed has a total of four episodes, the names of which are listed below:

Episode 1 - The Foundation

Episode 2 - Under Siege

Episode 3 - Culture Wars

Episode 4 - Still Fighting

The official synopsis

As per PBS, the official synopsis for the upcoming documentary series reads:

"'Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World' is an incredible narrative of struggle, triumph and resistance that will be brought to life through the lens of an art form that has chronicled the emotions, experiences and expressions of Black and Brown communities: Hip Hop."

It further continues:

"In the aftermath of America's racial and political reckoning in 2020, the perspectives and stories shared in Hip Hop are key to understanding injustice in the U.S. over the last half-century."

Shedding light on the relevance of hip hop, Chuck D said he is excited to be working with PBS and the BBC, who gave him an opportunity to trace the history of hip hop through this project. As per KPBS, he said:

"The hip hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,...Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, Hip-Hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further." (Via KPBS)

Lorrie Boula, one of the producers of the documentary series, further added that aside from working with Chuck D, the prospect of working on a project "to deliver authentic, compelling and thruthful stories" is exciting:

"We brought the project to PBS and BBC Music because they are unparalleled at creating great documentaries. Chuck D and I look forward to working with them to take this account of such an important movement to the world,...People are finally open to hearing and learning about the history of all Americans, and we want to deliver authentic, compelling and truthful stories to them."

Watch Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World premiere on PBS this Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes