Tom Jones trailer, release date, plot, and everything we know so far

PBS recently announced the release date of its upcoming romantic offering, Tom Jones. The miniseries, based on English playwright-novelist Henry Fielding's comic novel The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling, will premiere on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

Tom Jones has been created and executive produced by ITV’s 7-part TV miniseries Vanity Fair maker Gwyneth Hughes, and produced by ITV Studios, ITV Studios, and Mammoth Screen.

According to the synopsis, the series, set in 18th Century England, will follow the protagonist who is “trying to find a place in the world.” Starring Solly McLeod (of House of the Dragon fame) in the titular character, Tom Jones has cast You Don’t Know Me star Sophie Wilde as his love interest Sophia Western.

What can we expect from Tom Jones?

The trailer for Tom Jones was released on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The 2:01 minute-long clip begins with scenes of "merry England" and Sophie introducing us to Tom.

There are several intense exchanges between the protagonists that really drive the clip forward. Over the course of its running time, the trailer reveals more and more facets of Jones's character, leading us to believe that this is not going to be a straightforward romantic comedy. The orchestral music and period costumes also do a fantastic job of transporting viewers into the 18th century.

Cast members, makers’ insights, and more

Hanhonymous @Hanhonymous #TCA23 @masterpiecepbs "You see more of Tom than of everyone else" -- Solly McLeod on how much skin we see in this randy rom-com #TomJonesPBS @masterpiecepbs "You see more of Tom than of everyone else" -- Solly McLeod on how much skin we see in this randy rom-com #TomJonesPBS #TCA23 https://t.co/yHRVsDepY7

The four-part miniseries will be released every Sunday from April 30 to May 21, 2023. Apart from McLeod, Wilde, and Waddingham, actors such as Pearl Mackie and Daniel Rigby will also reportedly appear in all four episodes of the forthcoming rom-com.

While Mackie is portraying a character called Honour, Rigby will be seen as disgraced schoolteacher Partridge. Other cast members include:

James Fleet as Squire Allworthy (Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father)

Alun Armstrong as Squire Western (Allworthy’s hard-drinking but endearing neighbor and Sophia’s doting grandfather)

Felicity Montagu as Bridget Allworthy (Allworthy’s reserved sister)

James Wilbraham as William Blifil (antagonist)

Shirley Henderson as Aunt Western

Tamzin Merchant as Aunt Harriet

While talking about the PBS project, Hughes, in a PBS video, shared that bringing romance to life on the celluloid was her “most joyful experience.” She pointed out:

“It’s a story in which the sun never stops shining, and in which Love Conquers All, and that just makes such a refreshing change after the last couple of years! Henry Fielding created brilliant characters, fully of their time, but still speaking directly to us in the modern world, as we strive towards our own versions of love and happiness.”

Highlighting that Fielding’s novel is “s*xy and fun,” the Golden Globes nominee narrated:

“It’s also a dramatic roller coaster, addressing so many modern concerns around consent, sexual equality and the pursuit of happiness.”

The series' director Georgia Parris shared:

“The series is an escapist romp into the sights, sounds and textures of 18th century England. It is an intimate story that shows how love and desire drive and confound us all, both women and men.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Susanne Simpson said that this version of the classic novel “is a big-hearted rom-com that will absolutely delight viewers.”

The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling was first published in 1749. It has also spawned a five-part TV series that premiered on the BBC in 1997. The novel is considered one of the best in the world and Fielding's greatest work.

Tom Jones can be streamed on PBS.org, PBS Passport, and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel from April 30, 2023.

