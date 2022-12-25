What time will Call the Midwife Holiday Special air on PBS? 

Call the Midwife Holiday Special will air on PBS on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

The hit period drama covers the story of a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s.

The show will continue after the events of the last episode, i.e episode 8 of season 11. Despite fans of the show being disheartened by the departure of some popular characters, plenty of faces will be returning for this Christmas special.

Call the Midwife was created by Heidi Thomas and is based on the memoir of Jennifer Worth, a British memoirist who worked as a nurse and midwife in the poverty-stricken East End of London in the 1950s.

Let's take a look at what we know about the upcoming episode so far.

Call the Midwife 2022 Holiday Special preview and plot watch

The preview of Call the Midwife 2022 Holiday Special sees the return of the beloved Trixie Franklin, played by Helen George. The entire setup and premise of the episode will be around the holy occasion of Christmas, with a lot of wholesome moments of love and exchanging presents.

The episode will be set around 1967, with life in Poplar returning to normal after the terrible train crash in season 11. This time, in addition to Christmas celebrations, we will see a wedding too, but to know whose, we will have to wait for the episode to come out.

Show creator Heidi Thomas has promised fans that next season will be as hard-hitting and intriguing as previous ones. In an interview with BIG RT, she said:

"Again, we’re looking at some very strong stories about the way society was changing at that time," she explained. "And that can be as simple as ventouse delivery coming in as a sort of improvement or alternative to forceps, certainly."

The upcoming season will also cover events that took place after Enoch Powell's inflammatory anti-immigration speech, which saw him dismissed from the Shadow Cabinet.

Below are the faces that will be returning for the Call the Midwife Christmas 2022 special.

Helen George as Trixie Franklin

Stephen McGann as Patrick Turner

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Leonie Elliott as Lucille Robinson

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Megan Cusack as Nurse Nancy Corrigan

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Liz White as Rhoda Mullucks

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

What is Call the Midwife about?

First aired in 2012, Call the Midwife is about what it was like being a nurse and a midwife in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s.

The show has been widely acclaimed for covering sensitive topics like nationalized healthcare, infertility, teen pregnancy, adoption, importance of local community, miscarriage and stillbirths, abortion and unwanted pregnancies, birth defects, poverty, common illnesses, epidemic disease, prostitution, incest, religion and faith, racism and prejudice, same-sex attraction and female genital mutilation.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"Call the Midwife follows the nurses, midwives, and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care."

Call the Midwife is produced by Neal Street Productions with narration by Vanessa Redgrave and music by Peter Salem and Maurizio Malagnini.

Don't forget to watch Call the Midwife Christmas 2022 special on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. on PBS.

