Who is Carlos Anthony from Superchef Grudge Match? Chef has won multiple culinary reality TV shows

Celebrity chef Carlos Anthony will feature in the upcoming Food Network reality series titled Superchef Grudge Match 2023. Anthony is all set to compete against mentor and Bravo TV star Brian Malarkey, who will be facing off against his own student in the reality series set to premiere on February 7.

Hosted by celebrity chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur Darnell Fergusson, Superchef Grudge Match 2023 will feature a face-off between the rival chefs and end their antagonistic differences. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize, a priceless knife from the defeated chef, and lifetime of bragging rights over their defeated counterpart.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Defending Domination as per Food Network, states:

"Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson welcomes two world-class culinary matchups to the center ring to settle their long-standing food feuds. In the first match, Chef Carlos Anthony calls out Chef Brian Malarkey, his mentor of more than 10 years, to prove he's finally surpassed the master. "

Meet Chef Carlos Anthony, the San Diego-based chef who has won multiple culinary reality TV series

36-year-old American chef Carlos Anthony has been in the culinary industry for over 16 years. Carlos is the executive chef at San Diego restaurant Herb & Wood and has previously worked at Hillcrest's artisan sausage eatery Salt and Cleaver for nine years.

The San Diego-based celebrity chef has amassed significant culinary expertise over the years and learned a lot from mentor, veteran restaurateur and Top Chef fame Brian Malarkey.

Carlos was born in Tucson, Arizona, and began his culinary journey in his grandmother’s kitchen. He graduated in law and decided to pursue his passion for cooking.

His first job as a chef was at a local pizza point named Old Chicago Pizza. He additionally held employment at Searsucker and Taco Asylum Gourmet Tacos in Costa Mesa and honed his skills during that time.

In 2013, Carlos opened his own eatery, Salt and Cleaver, where he also served as executive chef. Later, he closed down his eatery and began working at Brian Malarkey's Herb & Wood in Little Italy.

Carlos benefited greatly from Chef Malarkey and his staff. He worked for Malarkey's fabric-themed restaurants - Searsucker, Burlap, and Gabardine - for a number of years after being a part of the opening Searsucker crew.

In season 7's episode 2 of Cutthroat Kitchen (February 22, 2015), Carlos Anthony made his television debut. He ultimately won the round, earning $9,900, and prevailed over the seasoned judge and chef, Jet Tila - who is also set to feature in the upcoming Food Network series as well.

The cook-off between Carlos Anthony and Jet Tila in the Tournament of Champions was dubbed a "David vs. Goliath" battle. Carlos then featured in Discovery + series, Chopped: Next Generation in 2021 and a cooking show titled Jackfruit Kitchen.

At Herb & Wood, Carlos is known for his signature dish, oxtail gnocchi. Speaking to Beyondish about the delicacy, Carlos stated:

"Our oxtail gnocchi is a simple dish that takes four people and three days to make. Frankly, it’s not the most unique dish because it’s just oxtail and gnocchi, but it takes time and effort to create. The attention to detail that is put into each ingredient beforehand is what makes the dish delicious.

He added:

The roasted oysters and bone marrow is pure decadence and is a true representation of Herb & Wood’s over-the-top nature. It’s the type of dish where the world stops spinning, where you can have luxurious oysters roasted with horseradish butter and finished with bone marrow.

Carlos Anthony now owns a sizable and lucrative chain of restaurants, spanning around 15 locations across the United States.

The San Diego-based chef is not yet married, but he is currently seeing Allison O'Neil. Through an Instagram post in January 2021, Carlos Anthony first revealed his connection. his net worth is estimated to be about $1 million.

Carlos Anthony will feature alongside many new contestants in Superchef Grudge Match 2023

In the series, slated to premiere on February 7, 2023, Louisville-based celebrity chef Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, who was the co-host of Worst Cooks in America, will orchestrate contests between rival chefs who have feuds to settle in a single face-off.

Chef Antonia Lofaso has challenged Jet Tila to a rematch of their Tournament of Champions semifinal encounter, which Jet won by a single point.

Future episodes will feature a culinary commentator showdown between Justin Warner and Simon Majumdar, a rematch of the Iron Chef Gauntlet competition between Stephanie Izard and Shota Nakajima, and a social media disagreement between Drew Bent of San Diego and Claudia Sandoval that has been resolved.

Together, Brian Malarkey and Carlos Anthony have established ten restaurants. Carlos is sick of doing all the cooking while Brian gets all the credit. But does Carlos have what it takes to emerge from the background and steal the limelight and break his stereotypical image as being second only to his mentor?

Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment are producing Superchef Grudge Match 2023. The series premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 pm ET/PT only on Food Network and can be streamed on Discovery+

