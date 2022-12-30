Worst Cooks In America: Viral Sensations 2023 - Everything we know so far

Food Network's Worst Cooks In America: Viral Sensations is set to premiere on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT. The concept of the show is unique and one-of-a-kind. The show features a group of social media influencers who are amazing in their fields but lack the cooking skills.

Worst Cooks In America's new season will feature 12 social media personalities and viral stars in a boot camp where they will test their culinary skills.

The show will follow them on a journey to get better at cooking with the help of celebrity chef Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson. While Burrell has been a part of the show since 2010, will be a part of it for the first time.

The first episode will be the perfect way to start the new year for the fans and they can enjoy this 90-minute-long episode on Food Network and Discovery+.

Contestants to look out for on Worst Cooks In America: Viral Sensations 2023

There will be 12 contestants on the new season of Worst Cooks In America: Viral Sensations. (Image via Food Network)

The show will feature social media stars and viral personalities as part of the show. These people are sensational in their respective fields, but it would be fun to watch them struggle to get the dishes right.

Here are some of the influencers who will be featured on the show:

1) Rich Aronovitch

The co-host of Usteam's Show Interrupted, Rich Aronovitch will be a part of Worst Cooks. He is a humor expert and a stand-up comedian but is not the best when it comes to cooking.

2) Michael Judson Berry

Michael Berry is an actor and artist from New York who inspires people's thoughts and feelings via his love of telling amazing stories. QuaranTeaTime, a Schitt's Creek spoof that Michael made, quickly went viral on Instagram and TikTok.

3) Tessica Brown

Tessica Brown, famously known as the Gorilla Glue hair mishap girl, will be another addition to the list of names who will be a part of Worst Cooks In America: Viral Sensations.

4) Joey Graceffa

Joseph Michael Graceffa Jr. is an American YouTuber, vlogger, actor, author, and producer.

He currently manages four active YouTube channels with his name on them. His second channel focuses on video games, while his primary channel is devoted to vlogging. The third is for daily vlogs, and the fourth is a reaction channel. He has more than 2.9 billion views on his videos.

5) Maddy Whitby

Actor, writer, and creator, Maddy Whitby co-created and served as executive producer of Nickelodeon's Drama Club. She also created and starred in AwesomenessTV's Betch.

6) Todd Tilghman

American pastor singer Todd Tilghman is the winner of the 18th season of The Voice's, and will now be a contestant on this season's Worst Cooks In America.

Other participants on the show include:

Singer Naje Elmore

Flight attendant-by-day David Chen

K-drama, and K-pop enthusiast Tina Kim

One of the top 5 hottest trendsetters Paris Nicholson

Mitchell Ralston aka 'Mr. Spooky'

Puppeteer Adam Kreutinger

Paleontologist TikToker Eliza Petersen

Nick Trawick, known for his TikTok character Kleptora.

The challenges on Worst Cooks In America: Viral Sensations 2023

Chef Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson will pick their teams after a kickoff competition. In this competition, the celebrities have to cook their best meal to show off their skills in the cooking business. Following this, they will learn how to cook the main dish i.e. a chicken, but under the brick.

This journey is not going to be easy for these celebs, because after the first challenge they will be divided into two teams. Teams would battle every week to stay in the competition and save themselves from getting eliminated.

At Worst Cooks In America, the contestants will be transported to ancient Greece and will be cooking souvlaki and grilled octopus. Their culinary talents will be tested through various challenges, including one inspired by the popular show Survivor.

Other challenges include Ice Bucket Trivia, Cake or Fake, and more, as well as season 23 finalists, drag artist Peachez Iman-Cummings (winner) and Marti Cummings (runner-up) will make a comeback on the show.

Drag artists, Peachez Iman-Cummings and Marti Cummings were the finalists in Worst Cooks In America season 23. (Image via Instagram/@martigcummings).

We’re about to witness 12 newbies in the kitchen cooking their way to winning the title - Worst Cooks In America. Don't forget to tune in to the show on January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Food Network and Discovery+.

The audience can catch up with the behind-the-scenes of the show and learn more about the contestants, on social media sites and follow the hashtag, #worstcooks.

