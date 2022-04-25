×
Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition season 24 episode 1: Fans were thrilled to see actors from 90's TV shows

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so ’90s debuted on April 24 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Apr 25, 2022
Fans were excited to see their favorite celebrities from the ’90s on Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so ’90s, which debuted on April 24, 2022, on Food Network.

The show featured some renowned 90’s celebrities polishing their culinary skills, including Tracey Gold, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Beth Denberg, Elisa Donovan, Jennie Kwan, Matthew Lawrence, Mark Long, Nicholle Tom, and Curtis Williams.

Fans' reaction to Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so ’90s

Fans were ecstatic after watching some of the most famous actors from 90s TV shows on the first episode of Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so ’90s, titled That's So '90s: The Fresh Chefs of Boot Camp.

As per the episode description:

Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro welcome a fresh batch of celebrity recruits who may have won over hearts in the 1990s but don't win over anyone's taste buds in the kitchen; for a baseline challenge, the celebrities cook a potluck dinner.

Although they were not very impressed with their culinary skills, seeing them after such a long gap on the small screen together and their funny banter with the chefs made many fans nostalgic.

The fans expressed their happiness on the social media platform, where some vouched for their favorite celebrity, and others said that this was the best season of the show.

@MTumarkin @FoodNetwork They have a good group this season! But I’m rooting for Matt and Jodie!😊👍🏻 #WorstCooksInAmerica
That first episode of #WorstCooksInAmerica was really awesome. I can’t wait to see the next episode. @FoodNetwork
@FoodNetwork Seeing @JeffMauro @JodieSweetin From #FullHouse @LoriBethDenberg From #AllThat And @NicholleTom From #TheNanny Is Melting My 90s Heart Like A Bowl Of Lobster Mac N Cheese!!! I Hope @NicholleTom Wins For #TeamTheNanny #WorstCooksInAmerica https://t.co/XI4zztfWJV
OH MY GOD IS THAT LORI BETH DENBERG ON #WorstCooksInAmerica ?GO LORI BETH! I AM ROOTING FOR YOU!
Watching #WorstCooksInAmerica '90s TV show celebs edition, and I'm pretty sure Matthew Lawrence isn't aging.
Jennie Kwan from California Dreams is on this season! #WorstCooksInAmerica
#WorstCooksInAmerica I love the celebrity additions of this show!
The editors on #WorstCooksInAmerica are so good at their job!

Celebrities who have won the hearts of many with their acting in the 90s will now try some intense cooking for the first time and learn a few new recipes. The contestants will be divided into two teams, with Chefs Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro as their mentors.

Burrell and Mauro will not only challenge the celebrities but will also judge their cooking skills in every round. After every cooking challenge, contestants will be eliminated until one contestant remains.

The winner of the cooking show will receive $25,000 for their charity. Gold is playing for the Surfrider Foundation, while Sweetin is playing for Girls Inc. charity.

Tune in on Food Network or Discovery Plus to watch more exciting episodes of Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s so ’90s.

