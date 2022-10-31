Who are Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 contestants? Players’ list, airing schedule and more details explored

Jeopardy! is set to return with the most-awaited segment, the Tournament of Champions of 2022. It will feature season 38 players who have maximum wins and will now compete against each other to bag the most prestigious title of the game show.

A total of 21 participants, including Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio, have advanced to the upcoming competition.

The format of the champions’ game will be the same as that of Jeopardy!. The winner of each episode will move to the semi-finals, which will be followed by the finals. Amy, Matt, and Mattea will not compete in the quarter-finals and will arrive directly in the semi-finals.

The official description of the game show’s format reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

When will Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 premiere?

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022 will premiere on Monday, October 31, 2022 and will air from Monday through Friday.

The airing schedule and channel varies from station to station. According to the game show’s website, the championship series will air on KABC-TV ABC in Los Angeles at 7 PM ET and on KARE 11 at 4.30 PM CT. Viewers can watch the live stream of the episode on fuboTV as well.

Contestants’ list: When will they appear?

A total of 18 players will appear in the Quarter-finals of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022. Check out their names, date of appearance, and wins + scores, as is mentioned on the Jeopardy! site:

Monday, October 31

Ryan Long: 16 wins, $17,612 average score

Megan Wachspress: 6 wins, $9,658 average score

Maureen O’Neil: 4 wins, $11,120 average score

Tuesday, November 1

Jonathan Fisher: 11 wins, $22,042 average score

Andrew He: 5 wins, $28,627 average score

Christine Whelchel: 4 wins, $17,640 average score

Wednesday, November 2

Brian Chang: 7 wins, $23,438 average score

Tyler Rhode: 5 wins, $19,417 average score

Margaret Shelton: 4 wins, $15,940 average score

Thursday, November 3

Courtney Shah: 7 wins, $15,695 average score

John Focht: 4 wins: $22,016 average score

Rowan Ward: Second Chance Tournament champion

Friday, November 4

Eric Ahasic: 6 wins, $25,400 average score

Jaskaran Singh: Jeopardy! National College Championship champion

Jackie Kelly: 4 wins, $24,060 average score

Monday, November 7

Zach Newkirk: 6 wins, $18,896 average score

Sam Buttrey: Professors Tournament champion

Jessica Stephens: Second Chance Tournament champion

Semi-finals:

Wednesday, November 14

Amy Schneider: 40 wins, $34,205 average score

vs. two winners quarter-finals’ winners

Thursday, November 10

Matt Amodio: 38 wins, $39,082 average score

vs. two winners quarter-finals’ winners

Friday, November 11

Mattea Roach: 23 wins, $24,024 average score

Vs. two winners quarter-finals’ winners

Finals:

Wednesday, November 9:

Three winners from the semi-finals will compete for the Tournament of Champions 2022 title

The 2022 Tournament of Champions will be hosted by Ken Jennings, who is currently the co-host of the show's season 39. The first three champions to compete in the tournament are Ryan Long, Megan Wachspress, and Maureen O’Neil. The winner will then advance to the semi-finals.

The winner will receive a whopping $250,000. Last year, Sam Kavanaugh won the title and bagged the prize money.

Meanwhile, the first round/episode of the competition will begin airing on Monday, October 31, 2022, and will end in mid-November. Post the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2022, the game show will return to season 39 episodes.

