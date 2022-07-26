Jeopardy! fans react on Twitter as Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings confirmed to split hosting duties

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will reportedly continue their hosting duties in the upcoming season of Jeopardy!

Since the demise of Alex Trebek in 2020, producers have not been able to find a permanent host for the show. Mike Richards briefly filled in for Trebek before being forced to step down following his controversial statements prior to hosting the show.

Bialik and Jennings have been hosting the show ever since. According to Variety, Sony Pictures Entertainment has signed the reality TV stars to split the hosting duties for Season 39. The Big Bang Theory actress will also host Celebrity Jeopardy!

How did fans react to the host news?

Mayim Bialik has been on hosting duties in Season 38 for multiple episodes. Last week, Ken Jennings took over the post and is winning fans’ hearts.

For Season 39, Bialik’s hosting days’ schedule will majorly depend on her FOX series, Call Me Kat.

Meanwhile, the game show’s fans have shared their thoughts and opinions on the news. Take a look at their mixed reactions:

Scar @goolander91

@KenJennings #MayimBialik

#Jeopardy The two current @Jeopardy hosts are very fun, we enjoy them. They're both great! So why not keep them! Ken Jennings is super laid-back and kind of born for the job, but Mayim is super charming, quriky-smart, and stylish! The two current @Jeopardy hosts are very fun, we enjoy them. They're both great! So why not keep them! Ken Jennings is super laid-back and kind of born for the job, but Mayim is super charming, quriky-smart, and stylish!@KenJennings #MayimBialik #Jeopardy

Nando @Nandosagi1



1) Mayim is 'the' host, Ken the designated sub for when she's away



2) Ken hosts daytime, Mayim hosts primetime



3) they continue the current split 1:1 This #Jeopardy thing goes one of three ways:1) Mayim is 'the' host, Ken the designated sub for when she's away2) Ken hosts daytime, Mayim hosts primetime3) they continue the current split 1:1 This #Jeopardy thing goes one of three ways:1) Mayim is 'the' host, Ken the designated sub for when she's away2) Ken hosts daytime, Mayim hosts primetime3) they continue the current split 1:1

Chris Bradshaw @Hey_Bradshaw



Look forward to more @Variety So far I've been lucky enough to catch several episodes with Mayim Bialik and she's doing a great job hosting.Look forward to more #Jeopardy with her. @Variety So far I've been lucky enough to catch several episodes with Mayim Bialik and she's doing a great job hosting. Look forward to more #Jeopardy with her.

Sammie @Sammieflute531 me after reading the news that ken jennings and mayim bialik will continue co-hosting #jeopardy me after reading the news that ken jennings and mayim bialik will continue co-hosting #jeopardy: https://t.co/KTIyZQ87se

SeriouslyOMGWTF @SeriouslyOMGWTF

seriouslyomg.com/what-is-looks-…

#Jeopardy #KenJennings #MayimBialik What is, looks like we are stuck with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy? What is, looks like we are stuck with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings on Jeopardy? seriouslyomg.com/what-is-looks-… #Jeopardy #KenJennings #MayimBialik

Matthew Behrman @behrman_matthew @TVLine Is this permanent or are they still searching for a permanent host for this iconic show??? @TVLine Is this permanent or are they still searching for a permanent host for this iconic show???

Jeopardy! producer Michael Davies on new hosts

The game show has won 43 Emmy Awards- the most by any game show ever. Executive producer Michael Davies was asked about the new hosts of the game show at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards earlier this year. At the time, he mentioned that new faces would be hired pretty soon.

He said:

“The [Mike Richards] scandal was, as we call it at Jeopardy!, ‘the awkward months.’ But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important. What’s happened over the course of the season — Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider and Mattea [Roach] and Ryan [Long] — really made us just remember how incredible the game is. The stars of our show and Mayim and Ken have done incredible job hosting.”

Davis added:

“We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions —we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

However, as per recent reports, Jennings and Bialik have been roped in as permanent hosts and will return next season. The former champion (74 wins) has always received a positive response for his hosting skills from the viewers. Bialik, however, has been on the receiving end multiple times.

Jesse's girl🌻☮️🐾 @JesTorsRotties Oh dang I’ve missed the show all week b/c I thought Mayim was hosting. I like Ken Jennings. He’s got the banter, candor and friendliness I miss. Please keep him not Ms. Know-It-All neuroscientist nothing personal but I don’t want to be ‘schooled,’ merely entertained. #Jeopardy Oh dang I’ve missed the show all week b/c I thought Mayim was hosting. I like Ken Jennings. He’s got the banter, candor and friendliness I miss. Please keep him not Ms. Know-It-All neuroscientist nothing personal but I don’t want to be ‘schooled,’ merely entertained. #Jeopardy

Marielle @TheNolaChick twitter.com/TheNolaChick/s… Marielle @TheNolaChick I've seen both hosts long enough to make my decision. As much as I do enjoy Mayim, I think Ken is the better #Jeopardy host. I've seen both hosts long enough to make my decision. As much as I do enjoy Mayim, I think Ken is the better #Jeopardy host. I think I know why Ken is better. He's fast. He doesn't hesitate when someone is right or wrong. It's "yes" or "no." Mayim tends to pause and, as a result, we often don't finish the Double Jeopardy round. #Jeopardy I think I know why Ken is better. He's fast. He doesn't hesitate when someone is right or wrong. It's "yes" or "no." Mayim tends to pause and, as a result, we often don't finish the Double Jeopardy round. #Jeopardy twitter.com/TheNolaChick/s…

Maryann @MaryL1964 #jeopardy Please make Ken the permanent host, if he wants it. He is comfortable, personable, and keeps the game moving. Mayim seems uncomfortable and her reactions to contestants’ responses take forever. This is a no brainer. #jeopardy Please make Ken the permanent host, if he wants it. He is comfortable, personable, and keeps the game moving. Mayim seems uncomfortable and her reactions to contestants’ responses take forever. This is a no brainer.

In the latest season, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton and George Stephanopoulos also shared hosting duties with the aforementioned hosts.

When will Season 38 come to an end?

The popular syndicated game show originally ran from 1964 to 1975 and returned in 1984. Since then, it has aired 38 seasons and is still one of the most famous game shows.

Jeopardy! Season 38 will air its final episode on Friday, July 29, 2022. It will return with a new season on September 12, 2022.

The official synopsis reads:

"The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

Apart from the regular game show, the producers are set to introduce Celebrity Jeopardy!, which will air on ABC on Sundays at 8.00 pm ET. The premiere will be held on September 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, the season’s longest winning streaks were made by Matt Amodio (20 wins), Amy Schneider (40 wins), Ryan Long (16 wins) and Mattea Roach (23 wins). The show airs Monday through Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far