Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 25, 2022, Monday

Jeopardy! Season 38 returned with a brand new episode on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Karla Fossett was the returning champion who won the previous game. She made $16,600 last week by defeating one-day winner Emmie Trammell.

The content administrator from Saco, Maine, played her second game on Monday against two new contestants. Her competitors were Ed Coulson, an economics & real estate professor from Dana Point, California, and Angela Xu, a corporate lawyer from San Mateo, California.

The official synopsis of Jeopardy! reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Ed Coulson

The July 25 episode turned out to be similar to previous episodes of the season. After 16-day champion Ryan Long was dethroned by Eric Ahasic, no contestant has been able to hold the champion’s position for long.

Karla Fossett, Ed Coulson and Angela Xu gave their best on today’s episode.

The categories for the first round were Eastern European History, Breakfast Time, 8-Letter Words, Chemistry, Slow, and Your Role.

All the players played well. Ed led with 18 correct answers and a total score of $5,000. Angela earned $3,600, while Karla finished third with $3,400.

In the second round, the categories were U.S. Geography, Literature Of The Middle Ages, It’s A Bust!, Special ‘K,’ Celebrity Catchphrases, and Homonames.

Ed earned $18,700 (22 correct answers), Angela’s score was $10,000 (14 correct responses), and Karla banked $7,000 (14 correct answers). All three gave two incorrect answers.

In the final round, none of the contestants delivered a correct answer. Karla bet all her money and ended up with zero dollars. Angela and Ed also lost their wagering amounts of $7,399 and $1,301, respectively. However, the final result showed that Ed was the one with the highest amount left in his pocket.

Hence, Ed Coulson won Jeopardy! today.

Ed Coulson: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! results today

On July 25, 2022, the category for the Final Jeopardy round was “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” The final question, in the form of a clue, read:

“Honored in 1998 as part of a rock group and in 2019 as a solo artist, this singer was the first woman to be inducted into the hall twice.”

The correct answer to the clue was “Stevie Nicks.”

The contestants were in a tough spot as they all answered incorrectly and lost their wagering money. Ed guessed “Tina Turner,” Angela wrote “Gwen Stefani,” and Karla thought the answer was “Beyonce.”

All three were not aware that Stevie Nicks was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice (1998 and 2019).

Here's a look at the final results of the July 25 episode:

Ed Coulson: $18,700 – $1,301 = $17,399 (Who is Tina Turner?) (1-day total: $17,399)

Angela Xu: $10,000 – $7,399 = $2,601 (Who is Gwen Stefani?)

Karla Fossett: $7,000 – $7,000 = $0 (Who is Beyonce?)

After defeating Karla in the latest episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, Ed is now a one-day champion. The economics & real estate professor from Dana Point, California will return to play his second game on the show on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

