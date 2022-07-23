Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 22, 2022, Friday

On the latest episode of Jeopardy! Season 38, one-day winner Emmie Trammell returned to play against two new contestants.

Emmie became the champion after defeating two-day winner Matt Mierswa in the July 21 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings. The operations specialist from Jacksonville, Florida, earned $21,200 from her first game.

Speaking about her experience, Emmie said in an interview:

“I cannot pick out a favorite part. I’m still elated that I can say, ‘I’ve been on a game of Jeopardy! I stood on the stage, I spoke to Ken Jennings!’”

In the new episode that aired on July 22, 2022, Emmie returned to defend her one-day win against Karla Fossett, a content administrator from Saco, Maine, and Gunan Ganju, a radiation oncologist from Atlanta, Georgia.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Karla Fossett

In the July 22 episode, the categories for the first round were A Month Of History, British Folklore & Legends, Words With Double Letters, Expensive Foods, At Cross Purposes, and The TV Title Character Speaks.

Karla Fossett led with five correct answers before the first break and 10 by the end of the round. She banked $6,400. Returning champion Emmie Trammell made $2,600 after giving eight correct answers. Meanwhile, Gunan Ganju ranked third with $2,000.

The categories for the Double Jeopardy round were Books Of The Civil War Era, Spelling Their EGOTs, Metallic Expressions, The Life Of Pablo, Colleges & Universities, and Places From A To A.

Karla gave nine more correct answers in this round and earned $17,600. Meanwhile, Gunan surpassed Emmie’s score and ranked second after correctly responding to 18 clues (four incorrect). He made $7,600. Emmie ranked third with $5,800 earnings and 10 correct responses.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Karla played smart and wagered a nominal amount of $1,000. Gunan and Emmie, on the other hand, wagered $4,001 and $4,000, respectively.

Unfortunately, none of the players were able to answer the final question correctly and thus lost the bet. Karla’s total amount was higher than the other two players after deducting the wagering amount.

Hence, Karla Fossett won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

On July 22, 2022, the category for the final round was “Inaugural Balls.” The question, in the form of a clue, read:

“At the 1993 Tennessee inaugural ball, Paul Simon performed this song, his most recent Top 40 hit.”

The answer to the final clue was “You Can Call Me Al.”

None of the players could guess the right answer. While returning champion Emmie didn’t give an answer, Gunan wrote “Walking in Memphis,” and Karla guessed “Me and Julio Down by the School Yard.”

Here's a look at the final results of the July 22 episode:

Karla Fossett: $17,600 – $1,000 = $16,600 (What is Me and Julio Down by the School yard) (1-day total: $16,600)

Gunan Ganju: $7,600 – $4,001 = $3,599 (What is Walking in Memphis)

Emmie Trammell: $5,800 – $4,000 = $1,800 (What is ?)

Although Karla answered incorrectly in the final round, she won the game because of her high score. Her total earnings from the one-day win was $16,600. She will return to the game show to play against two new contestants next week.

Jeopardy! airs Monday through Friday, so fans can catch the next episode on Monday, July 25, 2022.

