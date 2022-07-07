Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 7, 2022, Thursday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will see Yungsheng Wang returning to the stage for the third time after successfully beating his opposition once again in the previous episode. Tonight's episode will see him face off against civil servant Heather Brown and user support associate Brian Ahern in a bid to extend his streak to four days.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world, dating back to the 1960s. The trivia-based game show has successfully captivated viewers for 38 seasons and managed to build a loyal fanbase that spans across the globe. The current season is among the most popular in the long history of the game show, owing to brilliant contestants like Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy The latest hot game show: "Say Hi or Walk By?" The latest hot game show: "Say Hi or Walk By?" https://t.co/N2Q7ido6Mi

The final round is one of the most important segments of the game show. Viewers can participate in the final round by guessing the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this can often be a difficult task as the category for the question varies significantly each episode. To help you out, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details about the episode below. Read on.

July 7, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question belongs to the category, "Literary Characters on Screen"

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Move over, Brahms — Alicia's dad is the real lullaby maestro. Move over, Brahms — Alicia's dad is the real lullaby maestro. https://t.co/74NX3VTGxs

The final question for the upcoming episode reads:

"Per Guinness, this character who debuted in 1887 is the most portrayed human literary character in film & television."

The category for tonight's final round is "Literary Characters on Screen."

One of the main reasons why the final round is so interesting is that participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question. This often results in a lot of complexities, making the final round the most challenging part of the game show. Veteran players like Ryan Long and Amy Schneider have faced their downfall in the final round.

July 7, 2022, Thursday - Today's Final Jeopardy! solution

Solution: Sherlock Holmes.

Originally conceived by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the self-described "consulting detective" has become one of the most prolific literary characters around the globe. Over time, Holmes has become a well-recognized pop culture icon as well. but also a pop culture icon around the world. Perhaps no other detective in literary history enjoys this level of popularity among all age groups.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Public defender Yungsheng's is never going to live down missing a clue from IN THE COURTROOM. #overheardonset Public defender Yungsheng's is never going to live down missing a clue from IN THE COURTROOM. #overheardonset https://t.co/pXwURFrF3Q

The final round also gives the participants a difficult choice. They can either play the final round and run the risk of losing their entire earnings for the day or walk away with the amount they have won and lose the chance to extend their streaks to another day.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, July 7, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the game show are civil servant Heather Brown, user support associate Brian Ahern, and three-day champion Yunsheng Wang.

Wang has played brilliantly up till now. You can catch him trying to extend his streak on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! that is set to air tonight.

