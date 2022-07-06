Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 6, 2022, Wednesday

The upcoming episode of the popular game show Jeopardy! will mark the return of Yunsheng Wang, who has quickly managed to win over the viewers with his aggressive playing style, earning over $45,000 in just two days. The next round will see him face San Mateo’s Jen Alfonso-Punzalan and Long Islander Alicia O’Hare, a librarian by profession.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular American game shows, which has been around since the early 1960s. Its long run is a testimony to the massively engaging nature of the show. The popularity of the show is also greatly influenced by its distinctive content. Additionally, the game show boasts a loyal fanbase from all around the globe. It is currently in its 38th season, which is also one of the most popular seasons in the show's long history.

The final round of the show always deserves a special mention whenever anyone talks about Jeopardy!. It features an unusual format, with questions from a variety of fields. This round allows fans to participate from the comfort of their homes. All this makes it immensely popular among the show's long-standing fanbase.

Viewers can be a part of the game by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this can often come with its own set of problems. To simplify things, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode below.

July 6, 2022, Wednesday - Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Agriculture"

The final question for the upcoming episode of the show is:

"Being brought to the U.S. by a ship docking at San Francisco in 1851 helped lead to it now being a major crop in the Midwest."

This category requires no introduction, however because of how broad the subject is, it can frequently be very challenging. Additionally, this is a relatively uncommon topic for trivia enthusiasts.

The final round has a complex format in which the solution is provided to the contestants and they must figure out the question. This frequently complicates matters for the contestants.

Solution to the July 6, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Soybeans.

Soybeans have quite a rich history in the U.S. Back in 1851, a U.S. merchant ship helped rescue 17 Japanese sailors from a drifting junk about 500 miles off the coast of Japan. Dr. Benjamin Franklin Edwards of Alton, Illinois, was one of the occupants of the merchant ship. After the rescue, the Japanese sailors gave Dr. Benjamin soybeans as a token of appreciation.

This merchant ship docked at San Francisco. From there, the seeds were spread across the country, making it a staple crop of the midwest.

The final round puts the players in a dilemma. They have to choose between playing the final round and risking losing their entire day's earnings, or walking away and forfeiting the opportunity to extend their streak to another day.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are:

Jen Alfonso-Punzalan, a school librarian from San Mateo, California,

Alicia O’hare, a New York-based social worker

2-day champion Yungsheng Wang, LA public defender

Wang has displayed impeccable trivia skills in the past two days, and fans are eagerly waiting for more from the LA-based public defender.

