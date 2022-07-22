Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 21, 2022, Thursday

Two-day winner Matt Mierswa returned to Jeopardy! Season 38 on Thursday, July 21, 2022, to defend his title against two new players.

On July 19, Matt won his first game by defeating William Chou (2 wins). The returning champion’s second victory took place in the Wednesday episode where he banked $26,644, making his total jump up to $55,845.

As per the show’s format, he played again in today’s episode in the hope of winning the game for the third time. He was up against Emmie Trammell, an operations specialist from Jacksonville, Florida, and Stan Scoggins, a senior vice president of marketing assets from Los Angeles, California.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Emmie Trammell

Since Ryan Long’s exit, no player has been able to touch his 16-day winning streak till date. Eric Ahasic and Megan Wachspress managed to secure 6 wins each, but nobody else has managed to go past the three-win-mark.

Today’s returning champion Matt Mierswa, too, failed to maintain his two-day winning streak. In the latest episode, the categories for the first round included The Met: A Verse, Sports Venues, What’s Your ‘Angle’?, Odd Numbers, Build A Bear Workshop, and The Old West.

Matt was leading the game after the first round with 25 correct responses, which helped him score $7,800. Emmie Trammell was holding second place with $3,000 after answering six questions correctly. Stan Scoggins was not far behind as he scored $1,800.

In the second round, the categories were Asian Geography, Compound Words, Bottoms Up!, Name That Hitmaker, Health & Medicine, Closing Statements. Despite struggling a little during the Daily Double, Matt managed to top the round with a total of 28 correct answers to his credit. While his Double Jeopardy earnings were $23,400, Emmie made $15,800. Stan’s total going into the final was $5,600.

The Final Jeopardy! round turned out to be unfortunate for Matt. The returning champion, who won the previous two rounds, failed to correctly answer the final question. He lost his wagered amount of $8,201, which pushed him to second place. Stan, too, delivered an incorrect answer, which left him with zero dollars. Emmie, on the other hand, was the only one to correctly answer the final clue, which took her total score up to $21,200.

Hence, Emmie Trammell won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the July 21 episode's final round was “Constellations,” and the final clue read:

“The brightest star of this constellation is Deneb Algedi, or ‘Kid's Tail.’”

The correct answer to the clue is “Capricornus.”

Emmie was the only one to correctly answer the final question. Stan guessed “little dipper,” while Matt wrote “Gemini.” Take a look at the final results of the July 21 episode:

Emmie Trammell: $15,800 + $5,400 = $21,200 (What is Capricorn?) (1-day total: $21,200)

Matt Mierswa: $23,400 – $8,201 = $15,199 (What is Gemini?)

Stan Scoggins: $5,600 – $5,600 = $0 (What is the little dipper?)

With today’s win, Emmie became the new champion, and she will return to play her second game in the next episode.

Emmie spills about getting selected for the show

Speaking about the initial selection process, Emmie said in an interview:

“Trying to appear on Jeopardy! is a waiting game. If you score high enough on the online test, you’re randomly selected to audition, but you might not receive that invitation for up to a year. Then, once you audition, the producers can call you any time within the next 18 months to invite you on the show.

Once she was on the set, she had to wait 12 hours for her shot as the show films five episodes per day.

Meanwhile, the operations specialist from Jacksonville, Florida, will return to play her next game on Friday, July 22, 2022.

