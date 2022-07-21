Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 20, 2022, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Season 38 aired its latest episode on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, featuring new champion Matt Mierswa. He defeated William Chou in the latter's second game, which aired on Tuesday.

Matt is an attorney from River Edge, New Jersey, who became a one-day winner by correctly answering the final question in the previous episode. William, on the other hand, lost the battle because he wagered all his earnings in the final round and lost. Thus, the July 19 episode was won by Matt, who earned $29,201 in his first game.

In the most recent episode, Matt returned to defend his win against two new players — Alfred Guy, an assistant dean from Babylon, New York, and Alison Trembly, a nurse practitioner from Amelia Island, Florida.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Matt Mierswa

The first round categories on the July 20 episode were Please Rise For Our National…, Double Talk, World Capital Attractions, Quiz Bowl, It’s A Bug, and Not A Feature.

Matt Mierswa and Alison Trembly had a good start as both gave 16 correct answers. While Alison banked $6,200, Matt scored $6,000. Alfred Guy, on the other hand, struggled with the clues and gave only seven correct answers and five incorrect responses, leaving him with a total score of -$200.

The categories of the second round were Famous Americans, Eating & Drinking Places, History, The Title That Completes The Rhyme, Essays, and Hey Nice ‘Ab’s!.

Matt led the Double Jeopardy round with 16 correct answers, which took his score up to $25,600. Alison could have earned big if she had found the Daily Double. However, it was Alfred who ended up finding it. Alison’s earnings going into the final round was $12,200, while Alfred’s was $5,500.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Alfred and Matt answered the final question correctly. Alison lost her wagering amount, $1,000 after she gave the wrong answer. Alfred’s total earnings went up to $10,999, while Matt’s was $26,644.

Hence, Matt Mierswa won Jeopardy! today.

Matt Mierswa: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy!)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round of the July 20 episode was “Historic American Roads." The clue under the category read:

"Originally a Native American trail, the Dutch made it a main road and today it runs 33 miles from State Street to Sleepy Hollow.”

The correct answer to the final clue was “Broadway.”

Matt and Alfred answered correctly and thus won their wagering amounts, $1,044 and $5,499, respectively. Alison lost the bet as she wrote “Tappan Zee Rd.” Her total came down to $11,200.

Here's a look at the final results of the July 20 episode:

Matt Mierswa: $25,600 + $1,044 = $26,644 (What is Broadway?) (2-day total: $55,845)

Alison Trembly: $12,200 – $1,000 = $11,200 (What is the Tappan Zee Rd?)

Alfred Guy: $5,500 + $5,499 = $10,999 (What? Hwaet is Broadway?)

After winning the second game, Matt has now become a two-day winner with total earnings of $55,845. He will return to the show for the third time to extend his two-day streak.

The latest episode was hosted by Ken Jennings, but a new group of hosts will reportedly join Jeopardy! soon. Mayim Bialik has been hosting the show over the past several months, despite negative reception.

Two-day champion Matt Mierswa will return in the next episode, which will air on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

