Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 18, 2022, Monday

A brand new episode of Jeopardy! Season 38 aired on Monday, July 18, 2022, featuring three-day champion Emily Fiasco.

Hosted by Ken Jennings, the episode saw Emily defending her win against two new players — William Chou, a research fellow from Austin, Texas, and Erica Weiner-Amachi, a fourth-grade teacher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The episode took an interesting turn in the final round as Erica and William landed a tie-breaker. The last tie-breaker on the show was on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, between Brian Chang and Jack Weller.

As per the tie rules on the game show, a clue will be given to the players. The one who answers it correctly will be announced as the winner.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, William Chou

Emily Fiasco ended her three-game winning streak today. William Chou defeated the middle school band director from St. Louis, Missouri in the latest episode. Her three-day win total was $87,201.

In the July 18 episode, the categories of the first round were Giving You The Boot, Good History, Acting Up On Tv, The Wouk Mob, Color Me Bad, and ‘The’ End.

Erica Weiner-Amachi led the round with 14 correct responses and five incorrect ones. Her first-round total came to $3,200. Emily responded to nine questions correctly and made $2,600, while William banked $400 with four right answers.

In the Double Jeopardy round, the categories were Giving You The Boot, 10- 11- & 12-Letter Words, Trophy Husband, Americana, Active Bible Verses, and Feelin’ Independent.

Emily and William initially struggled but got their scores up by giving 11 and 12 correct responses, respectively. Emily went into the final round with a total of $7,800, and William banked $8,800. Erica was again in the lead with $11,600.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Reset the counter! After 103 games, we've got another TIE BREAKER! Reset the counter! After 103 games, we've got another TIE BREAKER! 🚨 Reset the counter! After 103 games, we've got another TIE BREAKER! 🚨 https://t.co/8wmXzPfoTe

The Final Jeopardy was an intense round for the players as well as the viewers. As all three players gave the correct answer to the final question, they wagered money that they felt could cover each other’s total scores. Thus, William and Erica landed a tie, while Emily was behind with just one dollar.

Eventually, a tie-breaker round was held between Erica and William, where the latter delivered the correct answer.

Hence, William Chou won Jeopardy! today.

William Chou: Tonight’s winner (Image via @WillRevenge/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category of the final round in the July 18 episode was “Art & Theatre,” and the clue read:

“Asked to design a new set for a restaging of this 1952 play, Alberto Giacometti came up with one scraggly plaster tree.”

The correct answer to the clue was “Waiting for Godot.”

All three contestants answered correctly and won their wagering money. While Erica wagered $4,001, Emily and William’s betting amount ($7,800 and $6,801, respectively) were set to cover the highest scorer’s total.

Thus, the final results were as follows:

William Chou: $8,800 + $6,801 = $15,601 (What is Waiting for Godot) (1-day total: $15,601)

Erica Weiner-Amachi $11,600 + $4,001 = $15,601 (What is Waiting for Godot)

Emily Fiasco $7,800 + $7,800 = $15,600 (What is Waiting for Godot?)

Since Erica and William’s total were the same, they had to answer a tie-breaker question. The category was “Biographies,” and the clue read:

“‘The Passage of Power; covers 1958 to 1964 in Robert Caro’s 4th volume on the life of this American.”

The response, in the form of question, was “Who is Lyndon Johnson?,” which was correctly answered by William.

With his one-game total of $15,601, William will return to defend his win in the next episode, which will air on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

