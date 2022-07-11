Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 11, 2022, Monday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! is ready to return on July 11, 2022, marking the beginning of a new week and a new run by the returning champion. Robert Won became the champion in the previous episode and is now ready to extend his streak. He will face off against course developer Aleithia Stephens and lawyer Steve Clarke. Not to jinx anything, but lawyers have had good streaks in this season of the show.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of the country, dating back to 1964. The game show is popular for its engaging nature and offbeat format, along with a brilliant final round that also encourages viewer participation. Over its long history of 38 seasons, Jeopardy! has built a loyal fanbase that is always up for deciphering the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

The current season of the game show is also arguably one of the best seasons, owing to some brilliant performances by great contestants like Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amadio, all of whom captivated fans with their brilliant streaks. Lately, players have struggled to hold on to long streaks.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Heather has her priorities straight. Heather has her priorities straight. https://t.co/2pi0zvMkBL

Fans can participate in the game by guessing the final answer ahead of the episode's airtime. This can often be a difficult task as the genres and fields keep on changing with every episode. To help you out with this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details below.

July 11, 2022, Monday- Today's Final

Jeopardy! question is from the category "Musical Theater"

The final question for the upcoming round on July 11, 2022, is:

"It's one of the most revived shows in Broadway history, and in 2001 it was designated the state opera of South Carolina."

The category for the upcoming episode is "Musical Theater." This is a good topic for artists and art enthusiasts. However, this is one of the more difficult trivia topics.

The final round follows an unique format where the participants are given the solution and they have to figure out the question. This appears simple, but it can lead to a slew of complications.

Solution to the July 11, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Answer: Porgy and Bess.

Dating back to 1935, Porgy and Bess has had multiple revivals in the history of the play, being both a Broadway musical and an opera. Its most recent revival was in 2019. The play follows the story of a disabled black man from Charleston, South Carolina, as he tries to rescue the love of his life from a drug dealer. In 2001, it was proclaimed the official opera of South Carolina.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Robert had to plan his wager down to the last dollar! #overheardonset Robert had to plan his wager down to the last dollar! #overheardonset https://t.co/U20COkQw3m

The final round puts the contestants in a tough spot where they can choose between playing the round and risking it all or walking away and losing the chance to extend their streak.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, July 11, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming round are:

Course developer Aleithia Stephens

Lawyer Steve Clarke

Returning champion Robert Won.

Robert won (no pun intended) the previous round and now looks to solidify his grasp on the game show.

Catch him in the next episode of Jeopardy!.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far