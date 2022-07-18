Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 18, 2022, Monday

The upcoming episode of the game show Jeopardy! will see the return of Emily Fiasco for the fourth time as she tries to extend her streak. Emily Fiasco will play against research fellow William Chou and 4th-grade teacher Erica Weiner-Amachi in her quest to accomplish this. After a long period of shuffling, Emily is the first one in recent weeks to extend her streak to three days.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the world owing to its massively engaging and unique nature. Its long run, beginning in the early 1960s, is a testimony to its appeal among fans. The game show has aired 38 seasons so far, with the most recent one being the most popular. The 38th season saw some great contestants like Amy Schneider, Matt Amadio, and Mattea Roach, all of whom won over viewers with their breathtaking gameplay.

The offbeat final round is one of the main reasons for the show's soaring popularity. It is a unique affair where viewers from around the world can participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers participate by guessing the final answer ahead of the episode's airtime. Over time, this has become a common practise for Jeopardy! fans.

However, as this can often be a tricky affair, we have compiled all the details, including the solution to the final question, below.

July 18, 2022, Monday- Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Art & Theatre"

The question reads:

"Asked to design a new set for a restaging of this 1952 play, Alberto Giacometti came up with one scraggly plaster tree."

The category "Art & Theatre" is one of the very broad categories. However, this particular question could be easy for theatre enthusiasts as it is one of the most widely known and read plays of all time.

In the final round, participants are provided with a solution and have to figure out the question. This can often prove to be a difficult challenge for even veteran players.

Solution to the July 18, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

Solution: Waiting for Godot.

Revolutionary playwright Samuel Beckett's most notable work, Waiting For Godot, is an absurdist comedy in two parts. After first staging it in 1953 at the Théâtre de Babylone in Paris, he re-staged it in 1961 with the help of fellow intellectual Alberto Giacometti. The Swiss sculptor designed the "lone skinny tree" for Beckett's play, something that became a symbolic part of the play in the future.

Players need to make a difficult choice in the final round. They can either play on and risk it all, or walk away and lose out on the chance to extend their streak to another day.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Monday, July 18, 2022

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will see the return of the following contestants:

Emily Fiasco for her fourth game

Research fellow William Chou

4th-grade teacher Erica Weiner-Amachi.

Catch Emily trying to extend her streak in the next round of the game show on your local stations.

