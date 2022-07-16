Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 15, 2022, Friday

The final episode of Jeopardy! Season 38 for the current week aired on Friday, July 15, 2022. Emily Fiasco, a middle school band director from St. Louis, Missouri, returned to defend her two-day win.

The latest season has had many players with prolonged stints on the game show, including Matt Amodio (38 wins), Amy Schneider (26 wins), Mattea Roach (23 wins) and Ryan Long (16 wins). After Ryan, the show had Eric Ahasic and Megan Wachspress, who had only six wins but managed to bag their places in the Tournament of Champions.

Post Megan, no player has surpassed three games. In the July 15 episode, Emily returned after winning two games in the hope of bagging her third victory. She was up against Christopher Arns, a teacher from Fair Oaks, California and Anmol Sinho, a tech salesperson from San Diego, California.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Emily Fiasco

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Emily Fiasco

You guys probably know this about me already, but I get SO EXCITED when I see a contestant wearing bright yellow. It just looks so good with the blue Jeopardy set. I have so many things to say about this sweater.

#Jeopardy Jeopardy Contestant Fashion 7/14/22Emily FiascoYou guys probably know this about me already, but I get SO EXCITED when I see a contestant wearing bright yellow. It just looks so good with the blue Jeopardy set. I have so many things to say about this sweater. Jeopardy Contestant Fashion 7/14/22Emily FiascoYou guys probably know this about me already, but I get SO EXCITED when I see a contestant wearing bright yellow. It just looks so good with the blue Jeopardy set. I have so many things to say about this sweater.#Jeopardy https://t.co/mffiPk5zlq

Emily Fiasco banked a total amount of $53,201 by winning two games. In the July 14 episode, she earned $25,201 and became the two-day champion. Her performance in the latest installment was also commendable.

The categories of the first round of the July 15 episode included “U.S. Places Everybody!, Musicians’ Real Names, Let’s Talk About Bite Club, 4-4, Ice Cream, Novel ’T’s.”

While returning champion Emily got off to a good start with 17 correct responses, Christopher Arns was not far behind with 16 correct and two incorrect answers. They banked $5,200 and $5,000 respectively. Unfortunately, Anmol Sinho was seen struggling on the signaling device as his first score went to negative (-$600).

In the Double Jeopardy, the categories were “Mexican History, Model Behavior, World Of Opera, Ovid, You Will Get Better Here, Ends With ‘I.’”

The second round saw Emily bagging a massive lead against Christopher and Anmol. With a total of 28 correct responses, the two-day champion’s total score went up to $29,000, while Anmol and Christopher earned $5,800 and $2,400, respectively.

The scores that went into the final rounds indicated the winner. In the Final Jeopardy round, Christopher failed to give the correct answer and thus, lost his wagering amount of $1, making his total: $2,399. Meanwhile, Anmol and Emily responded correctly to the final question, taking home $5,802 and $34,000 respectively.

Hence, Emily Fiasco won Jeopardy! today.

Emily Fiasco: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy!)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The latest episode of the game show came up with a tricky final question. The category was “More than one meaning,” and the clue read:

“Its definitions include containing the metallic element No. 22, pertaining to a group of Greek gods, and having great strength or size.”

The answer was “Titanic,” which was pretty simple, but can get confusing. Emily and Anmol answered correctly and won their wagering amounts, which were $5,000 and $2, respectively. Christopher guessed “mighty,” which was incorrect.

Take a look at the final results of the July 15 episode:

Emily Fiasco: $29,000 + $5,000 = $34,000 (What is titanic?) (3-day total: $87,201)

Anmol Sinho: $5,800 + $2 = $5,802 (What is titanic?)

Christopher Arns: $2,400 – $1 = $2,399 (What is mighty?)

Today’s win is Emily’s third on the game show. If she bags the next win, then she’ll be eligible to participate in the Tournament of Champions. Coupled with that, she’ll break the record of winning more than three games. Since Megan Wachspress, none of the players have managed to cross the three-day winning streak.

Meanwhile, Emily will return to play her next game against two new contenders on Monday, July 18, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far