Jeopardy! is ready to air a new episode on Friday, July 15, 2022, giving viewers a chance to witness Emily Fiasco continuing her streak. The middle school band director from Missouri will face off against teacher Christopher Arns and tech salesperson Anmol Sinho in the upcoming episodes, after securing two back-to-back wins.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in America, currently airing its 38th season. The game show has captivated fans since the 1960s because of its unique approach to a trivia quiz.

The intriguing final round has also contributed to the show's soaring popularity. Following a rather offbeat format, the round allows viewers from around the world to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers have to guess the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a beloved practice for loyal fans of Jeopardy! over the years.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Will you soar on THE WINDS OF POP CULTURE? Will you soar on THE WINDS OF POP CULTURE? https://t.co/G7gYnVkzX1

However, given the never-ending list topics and genres presented by the game show, this task can be difficult for even hardcore trivia-buffs. To extend a helping hand, we have compiled the question, answer, and other details from the upcoming episode of the show below.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? July 15, Friday

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Try to stay on your "scalded lye" for HORSES, ANAGRAMMED. Try to stay on your "scalded lye" for HORSES, ANAGRAMMED. https://t.co/g9je32Cwhu

The question for the upcoming final round of the show is:

"Its definitions include containing the metallic element No. 22, pertaining to a group of Greek gods, and having great strength or size."

The topic for tonight's final round is "More than one meaning." This is a tricky one, and the participants will have to put their thinking caps on to answer correctly. However, the solution to today's question is a very common word.

Viewers find the final round to be especially interesting because participants are provided with the solution and they have to figure out the question, which can often prove to be quite the challenge.

Clue and solution to the July 15, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

For the category "More than one meaning," the clue and solution are as follows.

Clue: Its definitions include containing the metallic element No. 22, pertaining to a group of Greek gods, and having great strength or size.

Solution: Titanic.

The name of the historical ship Titanic has multiple meanings in the dictionary. The original and most conventional meaning of titanic is anything that is made out of titanium. Additionally, any mighty or strong object can be described as titanic. The word originates from the Greek word, "titanikos."

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Simba's got some explaining to do. Simba's got some explaining to do. https://t.co/ChX1zSzQHZ

The offbeat final round sees the participants face a dilemma where they have to choose between playing the final round and risking it all or walking away and losing the chance to extend their streaks.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Friday, July 15, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of the show are two-day champion Emily Fiasco, teacher Christopher Arns, and tech salesperson Anmol Sinho. Emily has been quite impressive so far, and viewers will be happy to see her extending her streak.

Catch the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! to watch Emily try her best.

