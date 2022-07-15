Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 14, 2022, Thursday

Jeopardy! Season 38 returned with a brand new episode on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the episode featured three players, including one-day winner Emily Fiasco, a middle school band director from St. Louis, Missouri.

Jeopardy! tests players’ knowledge through questions that are in the form of clues. The contestants have to answer in the form of questions and earn money with each correct response. The highest scorer wins the episode and returns to the next game to defend their win.

The official synopsis of the Emmy Award-winning show reads:

“The host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a wide range of subjects and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.”

The July 14 episode welcomed returning champion Emily, alongside Mark Primiano, a shelter veterinarian from Chicago, Illinois, and Anjali Bhat, a lawyer from New York, New York.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Emily Fiasco

Emily Fiasco marked her first win in the July 13 episode, where she ended Steve Clarke’s two-day winning streak. She won the game with $28,000.

In the latest episode, the categories of the first round were The Founding Fathers, Earth, TV Shows by Episode Title, Units of Measure, Terrible Supervillain Names, and That’s Cold.

Mark Primiano provided 19 correct responses in this round, scoring $4,000. Emily gave 13 correct answers and zero incorrect responses, banking $5,400. Anjali Bhat, on the other hand, struggled as she earned $2,200 for seven right answers and three wrong ones.

In the second round, the categories were River Names, Literary Castles, Romance Languages, The Winds of Pop Culture, I Know What You Did, and 4 of the Same Letter.

Anjali played pretty well in this round with total earnings of $12,600. Emily was still leading as her total went up to $14,000. Meanwhile, Mark’s earnings were $8,000.

The Final Jeopardy round saw Anjali lose her wagering amount of $12,600 (her total earnings) by giving an incorrect response. She went home with zero dollars in her pocket.

Meanwhile, Mark and Emily answered correctly, which meant their total went up. Mark’s total was $15,500, and Emily’s was $25,201.

Hence, Emily Fiasco won Jeopardy! today.

Emily Fiasco: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy!)

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final question in the July 14 episode was "The 20th Century.” The clue read:

"Maybe surprisingly, in 1918 this new leader was the first to recognize the independence of Finland.”

The correct answer to the clue was “Vladimir Lenin.”

While Emily and Mark answered correctly, Anjali guessed “Stalin.” Here's a look at the final results of the July 14 episode:

Emily Fiasco: $14,000 + $11,201 = $25,201 (Who is Lenin?) (2-day total: $53,201)

Mark Primiano: $8,000 + $7,500 = $15,500 (Who is Lenin?)

Anjali Bhat: $12,600 – $12,600 = $0 (Who is Stalin?)

With the win, Emily became a two-day champion. Her total earnings from both games are $53,201.

The Buerkle Middle and Washington Middle Assistant Band Director will return to compete against two new players in the next episode. Only time will tell whether she will be able to maintain her winning streak.

The next episode of Jeopardy! will air on Friday, July 15, 2022.

