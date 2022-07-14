Today's Final Jeopardy! question, answer & contestants - July 14, 2022, Thursday

The upcoming episode of Jeopardy! will see a new face as the returning champion. Emily Fiasco beat her opposition with remarkable ease in the previous episode to become the winner. She will face off against shelter veterinarian Mark Primiano and lawyer Anjali Bhat in tonight's episode.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows on television. Beginning its run in the 1960s, the show already has 38 seasons under its belt. There is no doubt that many more exciting seasons of the game show will grace our televisions. The format of the game is quite unique, with the final round being the cherry on top. Viewers from all over the world can participate in the final round from the comfort of their homes.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Try to stay on your "scalded lye" for HORSES, ANAGRAMMED. Try to stay on your "scalded lye" for HORSES, ANAGRAMMED. https://t.co/g9je32Cwhu

They have to guess the final answer ahead of the episode's airtime for a more immersive experience. However, it is not always easy to come up with the correct answer. So, we have compiled all the details, including the answer to the final question, below. Scroll on to find out.

What is today's Final Jeopardy! question? July 14, Thursday

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Simba's got some explaining to do. Simba's got some explaining to do. https://t.co/ChX1zSzQHZ

The final question for July 14, 2022, is:

"Maybe surprisingly, in 1918 this new leader was the first to recognize the independence of Finland."

The question is from the category, "The 20th Century." This is a vast topic and even veteran trivia buffs can find themselves struggling with it.

The final round boasts an odd challenge. Contestants are supplied with the answer and they have to figure out the question. This can often prove to be difficult challenge for the participants who are already under pressure.

Clue and solution to the July 14, 2022, Final Jeopardy!

For the category, "The 20th Century," the clue and solution are as follows:

Clue: Maybe surprisingly, in 1918 this new leader was the first to recognize the independence of Finland.

Solution: Vladimir Lenin.

In 1917, just before the First World War came to an end, Finland decided to proclaim its independence. This was the result of the growing nationalist spirit in the country since the early 1800s. Finland had a long and complicated battle for independence which finally concluded in 1918 when it was recognized as an independent nation.

After Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, and France agreed to Finland's independence. Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, Joseph Stalin, and other Russian political leaders also approved the country's separate identity.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Welcome back to the Alex Trebek Stage! For the first time in two years, tickets for our studio audience are now available: bit.ly/3c09olM Welcome back to the Alex Trebek Stage! For the first time in two years, tickets for our studio audience are now available: bit.ly/3c09olM https://t.co/rApjpzkcHO

The final round also puts the contestants in a dilemma. They can either play the round and run the risk of losing their hard-earned money from the other rounds or walk away and lose the chance to extend their streak to another day. The final round has caused the downfall of brilliant players like Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and, most recently, Ryan Long.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Thursday, July 14, 2022

The three contestants for the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! are returning champion Emily Fiasco, shelter veterinarian Mark Primiano, and lawyer Anjali Bhat.

Emily is a middle school band director who won $28,000 on the first day. The past few weeks have seen players struggling to establish a lengthy streak, so it will be interesting to see if Emily manages to break the jinx. Watch the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! to find out whether she can continue her streak.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far