Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 7, 2022, Thursday

The latest episode of Jeopardy!, which aired on Thursday, July 7, 2022, featured three-day champion Yungsheng Wang and two new participants.

Jeopardy! has been going strong for decades. Originally launched in 1964, the game show aired its first episode on March 30, which is celebrated as JeoparDay!.

The official description of the show on its website reads:

“Jeopardy! was born March 30, 1964, when the first-ever episode aired at 11:30 a.m. on NBC. The birth parents were Merv and Julann Griffin and attending was Art Fleming. The NBC daytime version of the show (which ran until 1975) paved the way for the current syndicated program that debuted in 1984.”

In today’s episode, returning champion Yungsheng Wang, a Los Angeles public defender, took on Heather Brown, a civil servant from South Berwick, Maine, and Brian Ahern, a user support associate from Daly City, California.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Brian Ahern

Yungsheng Wang played pretty well in his last three Jeopardy! games as he emerged as the winner. Viewers were thrilled to finally find a champion who could extend their winning streak to three games.

Unfortunately, Wang couldn’t win his fourth game.

In the latest episode, the categories of the first round were Which New York City Borough?, ____ & ____, Salad Dressing for Success, Hemingway, Rhyme Zone, and From the Speedway.

Yungsheng started well in this round. However, a few incorrect responses left him with total earnings of $2,000. Brian Ahern surprised viewers with his game as he earned the highest total — $10,600. Meanwhile, Heather Brown landed in second place after banking $3,600.

The categories of the second round were Next Leader in Line, 4-Letter Acronyms, Such Great Chemistry, The Scarf, Old Newspapers, and ‘G’eography.

In the Double Jeopardy round, Brian managed to give only four correct answers, making his total $13,400. Meanwhile, Heather scored $4,800. Yungsheng took the lead in this round with 14 correct responses, banking $22,099.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Brian and Heather went all in by wagering everything they earned. Yungsheng wagered $4,900 but lost it for not answering the final question correctly. Heather also lost the game.

Brian was the only contestant to give the correct answer. This meant he earned double the amount of what he got in the second round. His final total surpassed Yungsheng’s score for today.

Hence, Brian Ahern won Jeopardy! today.

Brian Ahern: Tonight’s winner (Image via Jeopardy!)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the July 7 episode, the category for the final round was “Literary Characters on Screen,” and the clue read:

“Per Guinness, this character who debuted in 1887 is the most portrayed human literary character in film & television.”

The correct answer was Sherlock Holmes.

While Brian answered correctly, Heather wrote Scrooge and lost all her money. Yungsheng guessed Zorro, which was not the right answer.

Here's a look at the final results:

Brian Ahern: $13,400 + $13,400 = $26,800 (Who is Sherlock Holmes) (1-day total: $26,800)

Yungsheng Wang: $22,099 – $4,900 = $17,199 (Who is Zorro?)

Heather Brown: $4,800 – $4,800 = $0 (Who is Scrooge.)

Today’s episode, hosted by Mayim Bialik, saw Brian becoming a one-day champion. His total amount earned was $26,800.

Brian will return in the next episode to defend his win. The episode will air on Friday, July 8, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far