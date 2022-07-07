Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 6, 2022, Wednesday

Season 38 of Jeopardy! aired a brand-new episode on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, starring two-day champion Yungsheng Wang.

The returning champion has earned $47,801 so far in the Mayim Bialik-hosted show. He managed to maintain his streak in the previous two episodes by answering the final question correctly. Luckily, none of his fellow competitors delivered the right answers.

For those unaware, Jeopardy! is a game show where the questions are in the form of clues and answers are in the form of questions. The contestants’ knowledge is tested, and they get to keep the money they earn on the show. The one who scores the highest wins the game.

In the latest episode, Yungsheng, who is a public defender from Los Angeles (CA), competed against Alicia O’Hare, a social worker from Long Beach, New York, and Jen Alfonso-Punzalan, a school librarian from San Mateo, California.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner, Yungsheng Wang

After around two weeks, a two-day winner in Jeopardy! has finally managed to win their third game.

Previously, Eric Ahasic and Megan Wachspress tried and failed to extend their six-game winning streak after defeating 16-day winner Ryan Long. Since then, most of the winners on the show have only been able to manage a one-day win.

However, Joe Feldmann and Jeff Weinstock were able to hold the champion’s position for two days. Today, Yungsheng Wang surpassed the two-day mark.

In the latest episode, the first round’s categories were Geography, Movie Magic & Wizardry, Stock Symbols, We Recognize, The Representative From…, and The State of Denial.

Alicia O’Hare led Round 1 with $8,600, while Yungsheng banked $6,400. Jen Alfonso-Punzalan tried her best to earn big with Daily Double, but incorrect responses allowed her to make only $600.

The second round’s categories were Historical Hodgepodge, Literary Doctors, Billboard No. 1 Lyrics, Examine the Science, In the Courtroom, and ‘A’ Before ‘E.’

Yungsheng won this round by earning $1,000 extra. His total score was $19,200. Meanwhile, Alicia’s total was $18,200. Jen was far behind her fellow contestants as her total earnings were $3,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, all three participants answered the final question correctly. As Jen bet $0, her total remained $3,000. Alicia wagered $6,200, making her total $24,400. Yungsheng wagered $17,201, making his third-day total $36,401.

Hence, Yungsheng Wang won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round of the July 6 episode was “Agriculture,” and the clue read:

“Being brought to the U.S. by a ship docking at San Francisco in 1851 helped lead to it now being a major crop in the Midwest.”

The answer to the clue was “Soyabeans.”

The contestants of today’s episode answered the final clue correctly. The final results are as follows:

Yungsheng Wang: $19,200 + $17,201 = $36,401 (What is soybean?) (3-day total: $84,202)

Alicia O’Hare: $18,200 + $6,200 = $24,400 (What are soybeans?)

Jen Alfonso-Punzalan: $3,000 + $0 = $3,000 (What are soybeans?)

With this win, Yungsheng became a three-day champion, and his total earnings went up to $84,202. Only time will tell whether the public defender from LA will be able to extend his winning streak in his next game.

If Yungsheng wins another game, he might qualify for the Tournament of Champions, where he will be up against champions like Ryan Long and Mattea Roach.

Yungsheng will return for the next episode, which will air on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

